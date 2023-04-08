When Walter Hunt borrowed $15 from a friend and came up cash-poor on pay day, he was left scrambling. In 1849, Walter’s $15 was worth $582.75 (the dollar has lost 97% of its value since then), so he was in a bit of a bind. Walter was a mechanic by trade, but he liked to tinker and had, in fact, several inventions under his belt, one of them being the first workable sewing machine, which he invented in 1833, but didn’t patent. Walter created a pin with a circular twist at the bent end to form a spring and a clasp to cover the sharp point to keep it from opening and to protect users from poking their digits. He called it the dress pin. We call Walter’s invention the safety pin. He patented his invention on April 10, then sold the patent and all the rights for “every variation of twisted wire” that Hunt could think of, for $400 to J. R. Chapin. And now we celebrate International Safety Pin Day on April 10. Safety pins are a good thing, as Herodotus, a Greek historian from 430 BC, recounts that a group of angry Athenian women stabbed a soldier to death with the long dagger-like pins they used to fasten their tunics. Yikes. Other brave soldiers were saved from such a ghastly end by the passage of a law forbidding the wearing of the Athenian-style tunic. Thank goodness for Walter’s invention.
Besides safety pins, so much other good stuff is going on in April that relates to letters and words and sentences and what not. April is National Poetry Month and School Library Month. The first week in April is National Read a Road Map Week (now there is a lost art); the second Wednesday in April is National BookMobile day; April 4th is School Librarian day; the 6th is Plan Your Epitaph day (it’s a thing-I promise); the 11th is National Library Workers Day; the 13th is Scrabble Day (it’s one of the cool things that I do- play online Scrabble with college friends scattered in four different states. We get some pretty wicked words going. My personal best score was 86 points.); the 16th is National Librarian Day; International Haiku Day is on the 17th. National Library Week runs 23-29. To help you celebrate, we will be replacing library cards free the 24-29th. If all of this is beginning to run together for you, then celebrate National Blah, Blah, Blah Day on the 17th. To that end I’ve decided to write a paean to these celebrations.
