THOMASVILLE — The regular October meeting of Thomasville City Schools Board of Education was highlighted by a presentation from Communities in Schools, which is expanding its programming.
Ricky Murphy, CIS executive director, explained to the board that federal monies from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund have allowed his organization to further its offerings locally. Murphy said CIS recently received an ESSER grant in the amount of $220,000 and outlined planned uses for that funding.
“In my research, this is the biggest grant we’ve ever received at Communities in Schools of Thomasville,” Murphy said. “This is a lot of money for us because we’re a small organization that is very dependent on the relationship we have with [the school board].”
Thomasville Primary School will benefit from the grant with its after-school programming beginning this month. A program known as Parents and Teachers Helping Students, PATHS, brings parents in for dialogue about how to develop healthy communication between households and administration at the school.
At Liberty Drive, CIS is offering cooking classes on how to prepare and consume nutritious meals and mentoring programs to teach young men how to develop self-respect and healthy relationships with women, focusing on treatment of females. The latter program is also extended to students at Thomasville High School. Additionally, an after-school tutoring program is kicking off at Thomasville Middle School as a focus for CIS at that institution.
Murphy concluded his presentation with an acknowledgement from board members on what the organization has afforded TCS. One specific recognition was for the continued relationship established between CIS and Thomasville’s retired teachers. CIS provides a space for those former educators to meet and discuss how they can improve the district.
“We’re happy to host,” Murphy said. “What better crowd to have in our building than retired teachers who have been there, done that and know what’s going on? We can learn from and host them and have those interactions. The honor is ours.”
