THOMASVILLE — The regular October meeting of Thomasville City Schools Board of Education was highlighted by a presentation from Communities in Schools, which is expanding its programming.

Ricky Murphy, CIS executive director, explained to the board that federal monies from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund have allowed his organization to further its offerings locally. Murphy said CIS recently received an ESSER grant in the amount of $220,000 and outlined planned uses for that funding.

Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.

Trending Videos