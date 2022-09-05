TRINITY — A strong start to the season continued for East Davidson football last week, as the Golden Eagles completed a sweep of its series with the Archdale-Trinity-area schools.
A 42-13 road victory for East came by virtue of a familiar recipe for success. The Eagles rode the physical play of its offensive line and downhill running style of Josiah Allred and Brogan Hill to rack up enough in the ground game to control the ball and keep Trinity’s offense sidelined.
Allred scored twice on the ground, while Hill found paydirt thrice rushing and once on a pick-six late in the 29-point win.
“We went up early on them and were just able to pound the rock tonight and keep those really good athletes and that really good offense they’ve got off the field,” East Davidson coach Vance Hanner said. “That was the plan. I’m proud of my offense, my offensive line. Brogan Hill ran hard, and Josiah Allred ran really good.”
East began the contest with a gift from the Bulldogs, who fumbled the ball on the first play from scrimmage. One play later, Allred’s 31-yard touchdown run made it 7-0 two plays into the game.
Trinity quarterback Dominic Payne answered with a strike to Bo Gibson to notch the game’s only tie. It remained 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.
It wouldn’t stay that way long.
Hanner credited assistant coach and co-athletic director Ryan McClamrock for tweaking the Eagles’ scheme defensively. Whatever adjustments were made, the Bulldogs didn’t score again until 20 seconds remained on the clock.
“After that first drive where they scored on that long pass, I was like, ‘Man, this is going to be a shootout,’ ” Hanner said. “But Coach ‘Rock made some great adjustments and we finally started to bottle those guys up. Credit Trinity. I thought they fought really hard and had a good plan against us.”
Hill’s prowess on both sides of the ball set the tone for a group coming off a shutout of Wheatmore. The senior signal-caller’s 17-yard rushing score in the second quarter gave the visitors a bit of breathing room at intermission.
His pair of touchdowns on the ground to open the scoring in the second half extended that lead to 28-7, and his interception return for a touchdown with 1:41 left in the contest put the finishing touches on a signature performance.
In between first and last scoring jaunts, it was hard-nosed dominance between the trenches that made Hanner gleam at the way his senior class played.
“We’re not trying to be pretty,” Hanner said. “We’re trying to ugly it up and slow the game down; that’s our formula, taking our time. That’s a special group of offensive linemen. We’ve got a lot of seniors who are doing a good job for us.”
Having beaten its last two opponents by a combined score of 83-13, the Eagles know they’re in for a much more difficult challenge this week. East (2-1) will seek to beat its crosstown rival, Ledford, for the first time since the Panthers had to forfeit its 13-10 win over the Eagles in 2013.
The last time East took down its rival on the field was in 2007, when it did so twice in the span of a week. A 12-7 victory on the last day of the regular season gave way to a 29-28 thriller in the first round of the state playoffs that year.
That marked a three-game win streak over the Panthers, part of a stretch when they won four of seven against Ledford. Dating back four decades, that is the extent of success the Eagles have had on the football field versus their arch nemesis.
To notch another victory in the history of this rivalry, East knows it must contain one man, Panther quarterback Nate Carr.
“Been a long time since we beat Ledford,” Hanner said. “It sounds good to talk about. The formula for us, you’ve got to keep Nathan Carr off the field. Because if he’s out there, it’s going to get ugly.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.