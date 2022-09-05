TRINITY — A strong start to the season continued for East Davidson football last week, as the Golden Eagles completed a sweep of its series with the Archdale-Trinity-area schools.

A 42-13 road victory for East came by virtue of a familiar recipe for success. The Eagles rode the physical play of its offensive line and downhill running style of Josiah Allred and Brogan Hill to rack up enough in the ground game to control the ball and keep Trinity’s offense sidelined.

