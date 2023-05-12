THOMASVILLE — An offensive onslaught allowed East Davidson to make quick work of its first-round NCHSAA 2-A playoff game on Tuesday.

The Golden Eagles opened the scoring with a two-run homer from Trey Kennedy in the first inning and didn’t let up, scoring five more runs in the fourth and three in the fifth to advance past East Burke, 10-0. Tuesday’s win was the first postseason victory for East Davidson’s Keaton Hawks as head coach, who downplayed the personal achievement, pointing instead to the singular focus of his team.

