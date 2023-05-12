THOMASVILLE — An offensive onslaught allowed East Davidson to make quick work of its first-round NCHSAA 2-A playoff game on Tuesday.
The Golden Eagles opened the scoring with a two-run homer from Trey Kennedy in the first inning and didn’t let up, scoring five more runs in the fourth and three in the fifth to advance past East Burke, 10-0. Tuesday’s win was the first postseason victory for East Davidson’s Keaton Hawks as head coach, who downplayed the personal achievement, pointing instead to the singular focus of his team.
“We executed when we needed to, hit some pitches well and moved runners when we had to,” Hawks said. “I thought our hitters did a really good job tonight.”
Caleb Snovak started the game for East Davidson (19-4), pitching four scoreless innings before recording two outs in the fifth. He departed the game before recording the final out of the inning, but Brenner Tarolli needed only two pitches to retire the final Cavalier hitter of the night.
“[Snovak] got better as the game went along,” Hawks said. “I thought he got better in the third, fourth and there in the fifth. He was able to command all of his pitches, attack hitters, which he does well.”
Kennedy’s homer was the only support Snovak and Tarolli would need, but it wasn’t the only help they’d receive. Tripp Beck’s three-run blast in the fourth made it 7-0 for the home team. Caleb Murphy would wrap things up for the Eagles in the bottom of the fifth, plating the team’s 10th run of the game on his RBI double into the right-center gap.
The win advanced No. 7 seed East Davidson to a date with Shelby back at East Davidson, where the Eagles will host the 23rd-seeded Lions. Shelby beat No. 10 seed North Surry in a 1-0 final Tuesday, setting up that second-round matchup for Friday.
This season has been a marked turnaround from the Eagles’ first-round playoff exit last year when the team lost 13-4 at home to Forbush. The 19 wins are the most for the program since 2014, when the school advanced to the state semifinals.
“It feels good. Last year, we ran into a hot team and, to be honest, it wouldn’t have really mattered who we threw,” Hawks said. “After winning the conference tournament championship against West [Davidson], we were beating in their heads that it couldn’t be the end. Yes, we accomplished something. West had a great team, but that couldn’t be the end of the road.”
