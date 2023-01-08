THOMASVILLE — Coming off a win over Uwharrie Charter in the Davidson-Randolph Christmas Classic the week prior, East Davidson carried over the holiday momentum with a 44-35 win over South Davidson on Friday.
Golden Eagles’ coach Alyssa Wright emphasized the significance of the offensive gains she saw from her club, which was paced by Carmen Duffy’s game-high 13 points.
“I loved how patient we were to get a good shot,” Wright said. “A little bit of panic set in with our layups … but the effort was there. We would have scored way more points if we focused a little bit more on that.”
An 18-point second quarter transformed an 11-8 Golden Eagle deficit into a 26-18 advantage at the half, as the home team flipped the script on its opponents. South was outscored 18-7 in that quarter, proving to be the difference in a game decided largely by the Eagles’ ability to neutralize the Wildcats’ offensive attack with an aggressive defense.
When asked what the cause was for a noticeable turnaround within a program that opened the season with 12 losses, Wright was quick to point to her team’s execution.
“They finally decided to run the offense and take care of the basketball,” said Wright, who highlighted East’s 11 turnovers, demonstrating an improvement over the Eagles’ previous performances. “We have been in situations where we have been ahead and panicked; panic sets in. We didn’t know how to win. Today they really focused.”
In the boys’ game, East fell short in its attempt to close out the Wildcats. South Davidson instead recorded a 70-60 victory after trailing for much of the second half.
The Wildcats got off to a good start, leading their hosts 15-10 at the end of one quarter. East took its first lead at 21-20 with 2:43 remaining in the second quarter, extending it to 34-25 at the half. Three minutes into the third, the lead had grown to 43-33.
A four-point play by Tanner DeLattre drew the Wildcats to within 45-44 with three minutes to play in the third. South tied it at 47 a minute later and took a 50-47 lead with 60 seconds to go in the period.
The tightly-contested third gave way to an equally-competitive fourth. The score was knotted at 56 apiece at the five-minute mark in the final period, but South went on a 14-4 run to close the game.
DeLattre led all scorers with 30 points, including 17 in the third. Jaden Shively added 12 points for the Wildcats. Tegin Hedrick led East with 22 points, with Brogan Hill and Logan Shanks adding 12 and 10, respectively.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
