THOMASVILLE — Coming off a win over Uwharrie Charter in the Davidson-Randolph Christmas Classic the week prior, East Davidson carried over the holiday momentum with a 44-35 win over South Davidson on Friday.

Golden Eagles’ coach Alyssa Wright emphasized the significance of the offensive gains she saw from her club, which was paced by Carmen Duffy’s game-high 13 points.

