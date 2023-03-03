THOMASVILLE — Gloria “Sue“ Harris Hunter, former Davidson County Commissioner and former Thomasville City Councilwoman, died on Feb. 24, 2023 at the age of 86.

She was born in Elkins, WV on March 6, 1936 to John Quincy Harris and Marie Sizemore Harris. Sue grew up in Webster Springs, WV in the family home located along the Elk River surrounded by mountains. She attended grade school in Parcoal and then Webster Springs High School where she played half court basketball and proudly served as a majorette. She attended St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Buckhannon, WV and worked at hospitals in Richwood, WV and Cleveland, OH where she cross-matched blood for some of the country’s first open heart surgeries. In 1959, she married her high school sweetheart, Dr. James E. Hunter and they lived together in Cleveland, OH, Las Vegas, NV , and Chapel Hill, NC before moving to Thomasville, NC in 1968.

