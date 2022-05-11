THOMASVILLE — Thomasville City Schools will say farewell to its top official this fall after Superintendent Cate Gentry announced to the board of education in a special session on Monday that she would retire on Sept. 1.
Gentry joined TCS in 2015 as the system’s chief academic officer. In September 2017, Gentry was named the chief operations officer for TCS.
She was promoted to interim superintendent in February 2018 following the departure of former superintendent Patrice Faison, and she had the interim label removed four months later.
“Since joining Bulldog Nation in 2015, Dr. Gentry has led the school district in a series of leadership positions,” said Cheraton Love, TCS board chairperson. “It has been my great pleasure to work side-by-side with Dr. Gentry. She has successfully prepared a path forward for continued academic and personal growth for students and staff alike.”
A graduate of Clemson University, where she received an undergraduate degree in English Education, Gentry was awarded the Norris Medal as the school’s outstanding graduate.
Gentry — who also received her master’s degree from UNCG and doctorate from High Point University — began her teaching career at Griffin Middle School in Guilford County as a 7th-grade language arts and social studies teacher.
In 1996, she moved into a teaching position at Carver High School in Winston-Salem, where she taught all levels of English over her six years at the school. She also served as a coach and assistant athletic director.
Gentry was named assistant principal at Central Davidson Middle School in 2000 and was elevated to principal in 2002. In 2005, she was named principal at West Davidson High School.
Gentry became principal of Davidson Early College in 2012, and the school consistently ranked as a top high school in North Carolina by U.S. News and World Report, leading the district in performance data. The school reached 100% graduation and college acceptance rates during her tenure.
In her seven years with Thomasville City Schools, Gentry has built positive relationships with staff, students and the community. She piloted the system through the COVID-19 pandemic and has mitigated a $1.2 million unassigned local fund balance, essentially wiping away more than a million dollars in debt for the school system.
Leaving TCS with a viable financial situation, Gentry will walk away knowing that she leaves it in good hands.
“It really just had to do with reaching the age and my years of service,” Gentry said of her upcoming retirement. “Having completed my 28th year as an educator, I am happy to have the opportunity to retire and spend quality time with my daughter and husband. It has been a great honor to have served Thomasville City Schools as its superintendent. I have been truly blessed and privileged to do this work with outstanding students, amazing staff, supportive community members, dedicated parents and families.
“I have no doubt that Thomasville City Schools will continue to create the best educational experiences and drive enhanced post-secondary opportunities for all TCS students.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
