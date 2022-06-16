THOMASVILLE — With graduation in the rearview mirror, one last summer as an administrator lies ahead for the top official of Thomasville City Schools.
A couple of months remain in the tenure of Superintendent Cate Gentry, who will retire Sept. 1. She has fielded questions about what exactly that will look like, but isn’t ready to begin speculating on what’s next. Instead she is ecstatic to be able to spend her daughter’s years of high school more closely following the happenings related to that experience than she would otherwise.
Regarding what could be in store for her future post-education, Gentry said her mission to improve the system responsible for equipping this generation’s children isn’t over. The form it may take, however, isn’t 100% clear.
“I’m going to work to continue to focus on issues that involve kids,” Gentry said. “I don’t know what that is, but that’s where my heart is, and I’m going to keep being involved with that. I’m excited to kind of do the stuff that isn’t bound by laws and procedures so much, that gives me some room to make some changes that maybe I couldn’t make sitting in this chair.”
That means no run for office is on the horizon, according to the superintendent. Freedom to influence decisions above the noise that has pervaded her world for the last 28 years — the last two, in particular — is something Gentry is excited to experience.
Becoming a principal at a young age, she said, was a position that changed what retirement will look like for her. Many of her colleagues spent young adulthood as teachers, then parents, eventually working their way into the position of principal. Gentry’s course was charted differently.
Named assistant principal at Central Davidson Middle School in 2000, Gentry was elevated to principal in 2002. In 2005, she was named principal at West Davidson High School. By the time she became principal of Davidson Early College in 2012, her daughter was born and life as a full-time mother and full-time administrator left little room for discretionary time.
With so much of her life structured by the regulations that accompany being a school official, Gentry said her impending retirement represents an opportunity for growth away from the demands of guiding a school system through a global pandemic.
Gentry joined TCS in 2015 as the system’s chief academic officer, and in September 2017, she was named the chief operations officer for TCS. She was promoted to interim superintendent in February 2018 following the departure of former superintendent Patrice Faison, and Gentry had the interim label removed four months later.
When Gentry became superintendent, her focus was already divided from what customarily garners most of the attention from someone in her position. The financial shortfall she inherited was only made more of a challenge by the world changing in 2020.
In her seven years with Thomasville City Schools, Gentry has piloted the system through the COVID-19 years and mitigated $1.2 million in debt for the school system. Recovery for the school system was relatively swift; she says she can only hope recovery for the world is as rapid.
“It’s going to be a three-to-five year process,” Gentry said. “The reports are out there, the numbers are out there. Across the country, across the world, we’re looking at a three-to-five year process to getting fully back on track. I hope it doesn’t take that long. We’ve done better this year than we did last year. Next year, we’ve really gotta get back to where we were pre-pandemic.
“We were crossing some pretty important thresholds pre-pandemic.”
The superintendent was complimentary of TCS staff, indicating that they were paramount to making it through the pandemic. She contrasted Thomasville to larger districts, expressing gratitude for being able to get to know most of the students in her school system.
Personal relationships formed between administrators, faculty, staff and students is one factor Gentry said that allows Thomasville to remain special in the eyes of participants in the system.
She credited the TCS school nutrition program with being self-sustaining and profitable, which she said gives the community an advantage from which to work.
Several of the challenges now facing the schools as she steps away are philosophical more so than financial. As she steps away, the role of schools is questioned — perhaps now more than ever. The superintendent insists that in her corner of the world, Thomasville is equipped by special staff members and students needed to tackle those challenges.
If it was ever in doubt for her, Gentry reflects on making it through two of the most difficult years the country saw this century.
“There will probably be a debate until the end of time, should we play that much of a role,” Gentry said of the dramatic impact schools have on the lives of children. “But the fact is, we do. For a large portion of the population, schools are healthcare, schools are nutrition, schools are mental health services.
“It’s been that way for a long time, but it became real clear (during the pandemic).”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
