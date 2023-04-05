THOMASVILLE — Nearly three decades after a Thomasville woman kicked off her retirement by lending a helping hand to those in need, four generations of her family are now involved in what has become part of a family legacy.
Lorraine Jordan was 66 years old when she first began delivering meals for Meals on Wheels in Davidson County. At that time, the community of Pilot had one delivery route. As she brought meals to people’s homes, she saw that more people needed visits from their neighbors.
According to Chris Bitterman, volunteer services coordinator with Davidson County Senior Services, Jordan discussed the need with their agency and began what is now the “Pilot 2” Meals on Wheels route.
“She is the driving force behind the starting of the [second] route,” Bitterman said. “She is also Davidson County Senior Services’ oldest volunteer. In two months, she will turn 91 years old.”
Lorraine Jordan’s son, Tim, followed in his late father’s footsteps as president of the Pilot Lions Club. His wife was the primary delivery driver on that second Pilot route that served residents on the opposite side of Interstate 85 Business from Pilot Elementary School. Though she died almost five years ago, Tim Jordan and his daughter, Megan, continue to honor her memory by delivering meals to Pilot residents.
“She generated enough to start Pilot route No. 2,” Tim Jordan said. “Her and Dad did that for several years until he passed away. Then she got some of her friends to go with her. In the meantime, while they were doing that, my wife started delivering at the same time. My daughter, who is helping me deliver now, would either go in the summertime with her grandparents, or she would go with her mom for Easter or Christmas or something
“Mom kindly aged out, when she got into her 80s and her mobility slowed. I talked to Megan, and she said ‘I would like to do it.’ ”
Tim and Megan have a special passenger these days. Megan’s 2-year-old daughter Shelby rides along on the route with her mother, grandfather and great-grandmother on the Pilot 1 route. To the delight of elderly residents along the route, Shelby enjoys visiting with them as the adults drop off their meals.
“She wanted to go with us,” Jordan said. “Then Megan and I needed someone to look after her in the car while we were delivering meals, so Mom started going with us. Now it’s a full-blown, four-generation thing going. It gives us a chance to spend time together and do good, also.”
Tim hopes his family’s success with the program will prompt others to take an interest. He knows the program needs other volunteers to fulfill the needs of residents who depend on Meals on Wheels.
“This type of service is dying,” Jordan said. “People don’t see the need. They want to know what’s in it for me. Well, a blessing is in for you if you’ll accept it.”
According to Bitterman, there are around 90 people on the waiting list to receive food from Meals on Wheels in Davidson County. The need for drivers is great and is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.