Have you read Taylor Jenkins Reid’s “Daisy Jones & the Six,” attended the one-night theatre release or watched the miniseries? The book, published in 2019, about the rise and fall of a 1970s rock ’n’ roll band, was named one of the best books of the year by The Washington Post, Esquire, Real Simple, Good Housekeeping, Marie Claire, Glamour and numerous other publications. Rock icon Stevie Nicks posted to her Instagram account, “Just finished watching Daisy Jones + the 6 for the 2nd time. In the beginning, it wasn’t really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story.” Nicks was the first woman to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice. You can pick up and read Stevie Nicks biography at the library, or pick up “Daisy Jones & the Six.”
Next to Jesus Christ, Abraham Lincoln has had more books written about him than anyone else in history, some 15,000. In 2012, a group of Washington, D.C., historians created a Christmas-tree-shaped tower made of the books that were written about him, in Ford’s Theatre Center for Education and Leadership. The tower was eight feet around and 34-feet-tall — that’s three stories. Just for fun, I checked to see how many books have been written about Abraham Lincoln in 2023. Using Ingram, a book source with publication titles and dates, I counted 131 books on Lincoln that are still to be published in 2023. I stopped counting at that point. We don’t have all 15,000 of those books, nor will we be ordering a hundred or so more, but we do have a handful you can pick up and read here.
Princess Diana was one of the most admired women in the world. The Queen of People’s hearts. I’ve had a whole collection of my own books on her. I just picked up a new book on Diana, William and Harry by James Patterson. Patterson has written so many books that it just boggles my mind how he writes them all. He has had more than 100 books on the New York Times Bestseller list. His books have sold more than 425 million copies. Princess Diana’s youngest son Harry wrote a recent biography. I read it.
I remain even less impressed with him than I was before I read the book. Although there were parts of the book that garnered sympathy, Harry remains the royal character I most love to hate. “Courtiers: Intrigue, Ambition, and the Power Players Behind the House of Windsor” is another book on my list. You can pick up an entire stack of royal reads at the library, whether you love them, or hate them.
People’s reading habits fascinate me. My mother rarely reads fiction. At 94 years of age, she says she doesn’t have time for it. But she is a prolific reader of non-fiction, and reads two or three books a week. I laugh when I think about the stack of books that I would help her select. There would be three or four books on World War II, a Bible commentary or two, and a good rip-snorting true crime book. “Behold the Monster” by Jillian Lauren is a new true crime book about America’s most prolific serial killer. Samuel Miller, the Choke and Stroke killer, confessed to killing 93 women between 1960 and 2012 when he was arrested in 2012. Although he had been arrested more than 25 times prior to 2012, DNA testing confirmed he was involved in three murders in 1987 and 1989. Little died in 2020. You can check out and read his story from the library.
My favorite book search for today was for Snoop Dogg’s cookbook, “From Crook to Cook.” The patron checking it out was looking for his bacon recipe. I read the recipe. Oh My. You should check it out and make it for yourself.
Regardless of your reading preference: presidents, princesses, pop-stars, pork recipes or prolific killers, the Thomasville library has you covered. Stop in and pick out a stack of books to read. We’ve got the perfect page for you.
Priscilla Oldaker is a library tech at the Thomasville Public Library.
