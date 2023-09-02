Have you read Taylor Jenkins Reid’s “Daisy Jones & the Six,” attended the one-night theatre release or watched the miniseries? The book, published in 2019, about the rise and fall of a 1970s rock ’n’ roll band, was named one of the best books of the year by The Washington Post, Esquire, Real Simple, Good Housekeeping, Marie Claire, Glamour and numerous other publications. Rock icon Stevie Nicks posted to her Instagram account, “Just finished watching Daisy Jones + the 6 for the 2nd time. In the beginning, it wasn’t really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story.” Nicks was the first woman to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice. You can pick up and read Stevie Nicks biography at the library, or pick up “Daisy Jones & the Six.”

Next to Jesus Christ, Abraham Lincoln has had more books written about him than anyone else in history, some 15,000. In 2012, a group of Washington, D.C., historians created a Christmas-tree-shaped tower made of the books that were written about him, in Ford’s Theatre Center for Education and Leadership. The tower was eight feet around and 34-feet-tall — that’s three stories. Just for fun, I checked to see how many books have been written about Abraham Lincoln in 2023. Using Ingram, a book source with publication titles and dates, I counted 131 books on Lincoln that are still to be published in 2023. I stopped counting at that point. We don’t have all 15,000 of those books, nor will we be ordering a hundred or so more, but we do have a handful you can pick up and read here.