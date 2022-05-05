THOMASVILLE — An event held last week at Davidson-Davie Community College offered those in attendance a 30,000-foot view of issues facing the county as it moves along in the 21st century.
Eleven of the 12 candidates running for Davidson County commissioner participated in a forum that tackled a series of wide-ranging activities, proposals and questions that are being addressed by the current board and will be addressed by the next. Tonya Lanier, Don Deal, Chris Elliott, Fred Lankford Jr., Tripp Kester, Mandy Ellis Kiser, Robert Miller, Matt Mizell, Steve Shell, Don Truell and Karen Watford offered their perspectives to those who will be voting this month in the primary.
Miller was complimentary of some of the improvements he has seen the current board make. He also indicated that additional upgrades are necessary to bring Davidson in line with surrounding areas who are outpacing what they can offer to potential county employees.
“Some of the quality-of-life improvements I’d like to see in Davidson County are already occurring,” Miller said. “I’ve seen that we’ve started upgrading our parks, which have come a long way from what they used to be. I also think we need to put some money into our school systems and upgrade some of our school buildings, because some of them are in disrepair and disarray.
“I really think we need to focus on 911 and EMS services. … Right now, we’re losing a lot of our workers to the private sector because we can’t compete with wages, so we need to do something in that area as well.”
Watford, an incumbent commissioner, suggested that striking an appropriate balance between fulfilling expectations of senior adults — who have enjoyed certain aspects of Davidson County for many years — and remaining relevant to young adults should be the aim of any future board. The former educator was answering a question from a forum moderator who asked if the county’s heritage can factor into its future while meeting the needs of a changing demographic.
“We’re changing with the mobility of young folks,” Watford said. “We need to take a look at their needs. We need to embrace those traditions that we care about, but we also need to be willing to try new things to meet changing needs and desires.”
Incumbents and challengers also discussed the growing concerns of parents who say public education has incorporated too many texts with explicity sexual material and the exploration of racial, LGBTQ+ and socialist agendas. That question was addressed by Mizzell, who said that he was a school teacher for four years in Winston-Salem and his father was an educator for 32 years in Davidson County.
School books and materials that are currently utilized in the school system, he indicated, are examples of “forces at work” in the education system to challenge moral absolutes. He questioned the idea presented by Truell that the school board must have autonomy to do its job without the interference of commissioners.
“We’ve got to have an absolute; we can’t be wishy-washy,” Mizell said. “It has to stop somewhere, or like all the issues we’ve seen in the past several decades, it’s going to snowball and get too big for you to do anything about. To this notion that, as a commissioner, we don’t have the legalistic means to do anything about the curriculum, we’re not the school board, no. But we can elevate an issue, we can speak to an issue.
“To borrow a phrase from Teddy Roosevelt’s day, there is something of a ‘bully pulpit.’ ”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.