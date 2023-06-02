TRINITY — A local Trinity High School graduate has graduated from a prestigious military academy and will serve in the U.S. Army Infantry.
Tristan Cannoy, son of Jim Cannoy of Trinity and Sherrie Drye of Archdale, recently graduated from Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Virginia. He has been commissioned as a second lieutenant and will continue into the Infantry Basic Officer Leadership course at Fort Moore in Georgia.
Cadets from all branches of the military (Army, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, Navy, and Marine Corps) were commissioned during the recent ceremony.
Cannoy majored in history with a concentration in military science at VMI. He was also a member of the Ranger Club and Boxing Club and competed in the 2022 collegiate national boxing championship.
Cannoy is a 2019 graduate of Trinity High School. He is the grandson of Tim and Yvonne Drye of Thomasville, Pam Cannoy of Talladega, Alabama, and the late James H. Cannoy Sr.
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin was the commencement speaker at the ceremony, urging the cadets to maintain the code of integrity and character they cultivated at VMI.
According to a press release from the institute, the class of 2023 experienced the trials of COVID beyond their normal demanding academic and physical routines.
“During 2020, cadets were challenged to perform their rigorous schedules, completing academic work, and conducting military trainings and workouts during the pandemic,” according to the release.
Out of 515 students who enrolled at VMI in 2019, 306 graduated in 2023, according to a press release.
VMI has a history of notable attendees, including George Patton, George C. Marshall, Chesty Puller, Mel Brooks, Reggie Williams, Joe Fortunato and Fred Willard. Stonewall Jackson was an instructor at the institute and Abraham Lincoln referred to VMI as the “West Point of the South.”
