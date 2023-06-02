THONWS-06-03-23 VMI.jpg

Tristan James Cannoy of Trinity recently graduated with distinction from Virginia Military Institute. He commissioned as second lieutenant into the Army Infantry and heads to the Infantry Basic Officer Leadership Course at Ft. Moore, Georgia.

TRINITY — A local Trinity High School graduate has graduated from a prestigious military academy and will serve in the U.S. Army Infantry.

Tristan Cannoy, son of Jim Cannoy of Trinity and Sherrie Drye of Archdale, recently graduated from Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Virginia. He has been commissioned as a second lieutenant and will continue into the Infantry Basic Officer Leadership course at Fort Moore in Georgia.

