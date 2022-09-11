The 1926 Standard Chair Company Building is expected to be restored

The 1926 Standard Chair Company Building is expected to be restored and repurposed as a yet-to-be-determined project that is scheduled for a future date.

 Photo by Daniel Kennedy

THOMASVILLE — A key piece of property in Thomasville’s history could soon be restored and used to bring traffic to the city’s historic district.

The 1926 Standard Chair Company Building on West Colonial Drive is the subject of a proposed project by the property owner, who hopes city residents will provide input on what they want to see come to the area. Situated just behind the Hinkle House and across from Thomasville Public Library, the structure at 10 W. Colonial Dr. was constructed in 1926 by some of the city’s original furniture makers.

