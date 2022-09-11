THOMASVILLE — A key piece of property in Thomasville’s history could soon be restored and used to bring traffic to the city’s historic district.
The 1926 Standard Chair Company Building on West Colonial Drive is the subject of a proposed project by the property owner, who hopes city residents will provide input on what they want to see come to the area. Situated just behind the Hinkle House and across from Thomasville Public Library, the structure at 10 W. Colonial Dr. was constructed in 1926 by some of the city’s original furniture makers.
Kenny Stevens, the current owner of the property, is hoping to bring life back to the building within the scope of the identity of the Randolph Street Historic District.
“We’re going to take this thing back,” Stevens said. “Anything that needs to be replaced is going to go back to the original. The beams and stuff are all good. That’s the beauty of this whole thing is that, structurally, it’s in great shape.”
Stevens said he saw a recent article on a woman who has been buying local buildings, repurposing them, and became inspired to do the same with the Standard Chair property. He hopes to draw attention to what the building used to be in an effort to generate interest in what it will become.
“We’ve just sort of got to figure it out,” Stevens said. “I’ve been up and down the road over there, on Main Street, a million times over 40 years and never once saw this building. A lot of people from Thomasville don’t know it’s here.”
The Randolph Street Historic District is a small, mixed-use, historic area with seven primary resources. Three residential properties, two industrial properties, one church and one railroad depot are located one block south of Thomasville’s commercial center.
Memorial Methodist Church, J. Arthur Kepley House, Gray Concrete Pipe Company Machine Shop, Frank S. Lambeth House, Carolina and Yadkin River Railroad Depot and the Hinkle Family House join the Standard Chair property as the seven designated as part of the district.
According to documents from the North Carolina Historic Preservation Office, Standard Chair Company was organized in 1898 by brothers Frank S. and John W. Lambeth, along with E. W. Cates and John Pope. It was the first major furniture factory in Thomasville. Operations began in a frame building measuring 40x60 feet with a workforce of 13 and a capacity of 200 chairs daily.
In 1907, Frank S. Lambeth purchased the earlier Cates and Thompson chair factories and a controlling interest in Standard Chair Company. His son, Charles F. Lambeth, was named president. Another son, James E. Lambeth, became vice president, and Frank S. Lambeth served as secretary and treasurer of the company.
The company grew rapidly, and soon other buildings were added to the complex on West Colonial Drive. By the late 1920s, Standard Chair Company employed over 250 workers at the factory, while 500 home-based weavers made seat bottoms. The company’s capacity at that time was 2,000 chairs a day.
In the early 1950s, Standard Chair Company had annual sales in excess of $1 million. In addition to various types of chairs and rockers, the company produced end tables, side tables, telephone benches and desks that were sold throughout the United States.
In the 1960s, production at the Standard Chair Company’s Colonial Drive site ceased, and during that decade, all but one of the buildings were demolished. That lone building will soon look very different than how it currently appears.
Several ideas have been tossed around, including ones for a brewery, taphouse or other similar business for the 12,000-square-foot building. Stevens said he is partnering with a commercial contractor who owns part of a lumber mill to design whatever the tandem decides to transform the structure into. Those plans remain in their infancy stages, but what the owner has determined thus far is a piece of artwork he intends to be part of the interior decor.
“We’re going to do like a past-to-present [piece of art],” Stevens said. “It’ll have one of those old trucks from the early 1900s with the wood sides on it, with the Thomasville chair in it, and then we’ll have like an Erwin Lambeth truck in it.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.