DAVIDSON COUNTY — Former Davidson County EMS Director Larry James, who retired in January, was surprised with a presentation of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine by N.C. Representative Larry Potts during the Davidson County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday.

The Order of the Long Leaf Pine is the highest award for state service granted by the Office of the Governor.