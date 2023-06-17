DAVIDSON COUNTY — Former Davidson County EMS Director Larry James, who retired in January, was surprised with a presentation of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine by N.C. Representative Larry Potts during the Davidson County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday.
The Order of the Long Leaf Pine is the highest award for state service granted by the Office of the Governor.
“I am surprised, I wasn’t expecting it at all. It was a job I loved doing, and I wanted to do the best I could,” said James.
James began his career with Davidson County Emergency Management Services in 1989 as an intermediate EMT. For the next several years he worked on EMS trucks as a paramedic until he was promoted to EMS operations manager in 2007. He was named interim director of Davidson County EMS in 2012, and as permanent director in 2013.
In his nomination letter to the governor from several former colleagues and employees, James was recommended for his efforts to expand the scope of EMS services and affecting positive change and growth for the profession in Davidson County.
“During his time with Davidson County Emergency Services, Mr. James has established a reputation for treating all employees equally and without favoritism, addressing complaints and problems instead of ignoring them, effectively justifying department needs and communicating these to County Officials, and providing all the tools needed for the EMS, Fire Marshal, Emergency Management, and Medical Examiner personnel to perform their jobs in an efficient and effective manner,” said the nomination letter.
During his tenure, he implement several new initiatives, including converting 24-hour EMS shifts to 12 hours to relieve stress and burnout; implementing two quick response vehicles, strategically placed within the county, to decrease response times to citizens living in rural areas; establishing an eighth EMS base in an area of population growth and implementing a 12-hour “prime time” ambulance to meet increased daytime call volumes.
He was also commended for placing automated CPR devices on every ambulance and establishing a county morgue facility to overcome the space limitations due to the opioid and other public health emergency crisis.
His nominees said he faced many challenges throughout his career including skyrocketing cost of equipment and increases in call volume during a shortage of paramedics choosing to remain in the profession.
“Since high school and until the present day, Larry Wayne James has remained a member of the Gumtree Fire Department and has served the citizens of both his community and all residing within Davidson County,” said the nomination letter.
