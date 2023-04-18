TRIAD — A former Thomasville Area Chamber of Commerce president recently announced the publishing of his new book of poetry.
Doug Croft, former Thomasville and High Point resident, is the author of “Exposed Roots, published by Wasteland press.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
TRIAD — A former Thomasville Area Chamber of Commerce president recently announced the publishing of his new book of poetry.
Doug Croft, former Thomasville and High Point resident, is the author of “Exposed Roots, published by Wasteland press.
Croft was president of the chamber for 27 years. While he has lived in other parts of North Carolina and other states, he said North Carolina and the Triad are his true home.
“I have spent most of my life, 80%, in the Triad,” Croft said. “My own roots run very deep throughout the region.”
“Exposed Roots” contains poems Croft has written over the last 20 years. His poetry has been described as patriotic, minimalistic and pointed. Katherine McDaniel, editor of Sykroniciti magazine, said Croft’s poetry is “heartfelt, empathetic and wonderfully human.”
In “Exposed Roots,” Croft explores his love of nature along with family heritage. He also bridges patriotism and social justice.
Croft started writing during the years he lived in Thomasville. His first-ever publishing credit was a poem in the Thomasville Times.
He describes his process as journaling poetically.
An avid music collector and live music enthusiast, he believes his writing experiences are similar to songwriters. “Sometimes you can’t find the words and set it aside. Then there are those beautiful moments when the poem writes itself. I am just the vessel.”
Croft occasionally reads at open mics and is available for group presentations or club events. “Exposed Roots” is available at Amazon.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.