THONWS-07-29-23 FOOD STAMPS.jpg

Stewart George, left, and Robbie Whitaker, with the Food Pantry of the Triad, load a car with a shopping cart full of fresh produce and other groceries. Advocates who counter food hardship say they are concerned about the rollback of pandemic exemptions to food stamp qualifications that could lead to people being cut off from benefits.

 LAURA GREENE | PMG

TRIAD — Jo Williams has devoted much of her life to countering food hardship through her service at local food pantries, meaning she stays aware of changes that could impact how many people she has to help.

The latest issue on her radar screen as a community benefactor is the end of exemptions to qualify for food stamp benefits during the coronavirus pandemic that were put in place more than three years ago at the outset of the crisis. With the conclusion earlier this year of the federal COVID-19 emergency declaration, policies that made it easier for people to get food stamps are getting ready to be rolled back.

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul