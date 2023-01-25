THONWS-01-28-23 FOOD

Bueno Burrito owner Nathan Stringer, right, is opening his Thomasville restaurant’s kitchen to other food businesses, such as Perfect Portions healthy meal prep owner Bethany Martin, left, and two food trucks. It allows all involved to pool resources and save money during this time of rising commercial rent and food costs. Martin will set up her food prep area on the left side of the kitchen, which Stringer has cleared for her.

 Photo by Jill Doss-Raines

THOMASVILLE — A few weeks ago Bethany Martin was preparing to close her healthy food prep business Perfect Portions, which she has owned since 2018 when she bought the Thomasville business and moved it to Asheboro.

At the same time, Bueno Burrito owner Nathan Stringer, who opened his restaurant in Perfect Portions’ former location at 703 Lexington Ave. in June 2022, was wondering if he could keep the doors open with his rent increasing and the cost of food continuing to rise.

Trending Videos