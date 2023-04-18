DAVIDSON COUNTY — In keeping with a recent trend, the Davidson County Fire Marshal’s Office joined a growing list of county departments that are taking proactive measures to improve employee recruitment and retention.
Danny Ward, Davidson County fire marshal, and Deputy Fire Marshal Eric Barker rolled out a career progression plan this month for the Davidson County Board of Commissioners that they say attempts to remedy a lack of upward mobility. The plan provides employees a path to advance their careers within the Davidson County Fire Marshal’s Office and uses monetary incentives to encourage employees to seek additional education and training.
“This plan protects Davidson County’s investment in its employees by retaining current employees and as a recruitment tool for new ones,” Barker said. “Our goal is sustainability for our office and the ability for succession planning. We believe providing minimal monetary advancements for certifications or certificates will allow our office to thrive in the future.”
Ward credited Barker as the primary author of the document, and explained that the collaboration between the two men was largely focused on a desire to see someone who begins at a bottom run of the ladder rewarded for continuity.
“We tried to put a plan together that will progress somebody from nothing to one day having the potential to be the fire marshal,” said Ward.
Commissioner Todd Yates expressed a desire to see a countywide career progression plan that would offer monetary incentives for certification and continuing education in other county departments. If the county is providing a bump for employees in one department for certifications, he believes it should do so across the board.
Yates mentioned while discussing an unrelated item the prevalence of issues related to the absence of a career ladder in certain departments.
“What was happening is that they were working there a long time and never able to step up the ladder,” Yates said.
Dwayne Childress, Davidson County purchasing director, said that he had four people to leave his department within a five-week span at Christmastime. That represented a 50-% turnover rate in one fell swoop, according to Childress.
Chairman Fred McClure surmised that the county seems to have a universal problem with losing employees, which staff indicates stems from a lack of funding.
“It seems like if we’ve got a turnover problem in every department, we need to look at something different than what we’re doing,” McClure said. “Because turnover is costly to the county, very costly. You have to retrain and retool.
“We need to find out why we’re having the turnover problem that we’re having.”
