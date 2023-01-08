THONWS-01-11-23 FIRE

Thomasville firefighters responded to a blaze at a commercial building on Salem Street last week.

 Photo courtesy of WXII-TV

THOMASVILLE — A fire destroyed a vacant trucking company building last week in Thomasville.

When crews for the Thomasville Fire Department arrived just before 7 a.m. on Jan. 4 at the two-story building in the 600 block of Salem Street, there was fire and thick smoke at the back of the structure, Fire Chief Jason Myers said.

