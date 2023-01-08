THOMASVILLE — A fire destroyed a vacant trucking company building last week in Thomasville.
When crews for the Thomasville Fire Department arrived just before 7 a.m. on Jan. 4 at the two-story building in the 600 block of Salem Street, there was fire and thick smoke at the back of the structure, Fire Chief Jason Myers said.
No one was injured, and it appears that no one was in the building when the fire started, Myers said.
It may take investigators several days to determine the cause of the fire, he said.
The building, formerly used by Peace Transport Inc., was considered a total loss due to the extensive damage, though Myers didn’t have a dollar figure estimate last Wednesday.
Part of Salem Street from Stadium Drive to Lodge Drive was closed last week where firefighters were operating.
Firefighters from Davidson and Randolph counties assisted the Thomasville Fire Department with the fire, which took more than two hours to bring under control, Myers said.
