THOMASVILLE — The Thomasville Fire Department received a high mark following a recent mandatory state inspection.
The North Carolina Response Rating System ranges from one to 10, with one being the highest rating. The Thomasville department recently received a rating of two from the Office of the State Fire Marshal, which falls under the N.C. Department of Insurance.
A 10 rating means a department is not recognized as a certified fire department by the state. Most rural departments fall into the nine range, according to a press release from the state fire marshal.
While lower ratings do not necessarily indicate poor service, a higher rating such as Thomasville’s suggests “that a department is overall better equipped to respond to fires in its district,” according to a press release from the state. Higher ratings also can significantly lower homeowners insurance rates paid by residents within the fire district.
“I’d like to congratulate Chief (Jason) Myers for the department’s performance and for the hard work of all the department members,” state Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said in the release. “The citizens in the town of these districts should rest easy knowing they have a fine group of firefighters protecting them and their property in case of an emergency.”
State law requires the fire marshal’s office to inspect departments serving districts of 100,000 people or less, which makes up all but 12 of the state’s fire districts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.