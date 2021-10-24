THOMASVILLE — Thomasville Fire Department continues its progress toward creating a dedicated rescue team this month as Thomasville City Council approved reclassification of positions in the fire department for that purpose.
The city has taken a number of steps to bolster the city’s fire and rescue efforts over the last four years. In July 2019, City Council approved a loan for the fire department from the Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant capital project ordinance.
The loan of $250,000 is currently being disbursed at zero-% interest for a period of 10 years. This money was used to purchase rescue equipment for the fire department. Councilman Ronald Bratton recounted a few of the city’s attempts in discussing the prioritization of fire and rescue in the city.
“Back in 2017, 2018, there was concern whether the rescue squad was going to stay solvent, so we decided that the TFD had to increase their level of rescue,” Bratton said. “At that time, we gave them a goal to go out and become a truly certified rescue squad. We bought them a heavy rescue truck in 2019. The fire department came through. They now can do trench rescue, building collapse and even fast water rescue. We’re very proud of the fire department.”
Retired fire chief Martin Dailey previously addressed members of council in February 2017 at the city’s annual budget retreat regarding preparedness for emergency services. During the retreat, he provided officials with a review of services in the area of rescue and the level of the fire department’s current certification.
At that time, TFD held certifications in medium rescue and medical responder, and the department upgraded its services and obtained certification for heavy rescue and EMT responder. The fire department announced at that time it would be training and seeking certifications in trench rescue, confined space and structural collapse.
At that 2017 meeting, Eddie Bowling, then captain and now chief, addressed council regarding money used to fill gaps in the city’s emergency rescue.
“As we’ve gotten more involved with the rescue side of things ... what we’ve determined is there are some deficiencies in our service, confined space being one of those services,” Bowling said at the meeting. “Each week, we were getting calls from city public utilities saying, ‘Hey, we’re going into a confined space hole; we just want to let you know.’ What we found is they thought we were their rescue team, and then we started digging a little deeper.”
Bowling said Greensboro was Thomasville’s rescue response team, a group that could bring up to a 35-man team if needed. The downside, however, was that response times could be as long as two hours. Thomasville Fire now has two paramedics, 24 EMTs and 25 first responders.
Also during the meeting, City Council approved a resolution in support of Project Tower, an $85 million project proposed for Thomasville that could bring future growth to the city if an unnamed company elects to locate nearby.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
