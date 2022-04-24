THOMASVILLE — With the inspirations of music bringing people together and helping community nonprofits, the founders of the Finch House Music Series are preparing to host the first event of its second season on April 28.
Finch House owner Andrew Clement joined forces last summer with Tommy Hodges, working as popular local DJ Tommy Rock, to start the music series despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Like last year, a portion of the proceeds will benefit local nonprofit organizations, including Meals on Wheels of Thomasville, Hospice of Davidson County and Family Services of Davidson County.
“There’s something special that happens when people come together to do good,” Clement said.
Thomasville native Julie Beard Callinicos and her husband, Brent, are title sponsors of the series’ second year, in memory of her mother, Ann Beard, a longtime feature writer for the Thomasville Times. The Callinicos moved from the West Coast to Chapel Hill last year with a goal of doing good, and the couple realized they can make a greater impact in the Thomasville community.
When asked how he would describe the response the first music series received, Clement noted most attendees had not been in a large public gathering in a long time and were ready to relax and have fun.
“It was like there was electricity in the air at the first event,” Clement said. “That excitement carried through the summer last year.”
Hodges said he believes many people want to gather with others in safe and welcoming environments, especially after the past couple of years.
“There is so much division in society now, but music has a way of bringing people together of all ages and different viewpoints,” Hodges said. “It was really neat to see this happen with last year’s music series. Friendships were reestablished and countless new friendships were made.”
The series will kick off tomorrow from 5-8 p.m. with Gate City Horns inside the historic home at 17 E. Main St. Also that evening, artist Dana Holliday will conduct a paint-and-sip class outside on the pavilion. Admission is free. There will be a beer and wine cash bar and complimentary light hors d’oeuvres.
Four of the seven events now planned are free and don’t require a ticket, and more free events may be added, Hodges said. The three ticketed events are scheduled for late June, July and August.
