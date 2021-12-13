DAVIDSON COUNTY — Candidates filing for races in Davidson County this year for the board of county commissioners and sheriff began last Monday, only to be delayed by a ruling in the state’s highest court.
The N.C. Supreme Court decided last Wednesday to push the primary to May 17 because of a gerrymandering lawsuit, putting the candidate filing period on hold for a still-to-be-determined period. Filing was supposed to continue through noon Dec. 17 leading into a March 8 primary, but will now reopen at some point prior to the May primary.
Any candidate who filed last week will be deemed to have filed for the same office once the postponement is lifted, according to the N.C. State Board of Elections.
Prior to the announcement of the delay in filing, Sen. Steve Jarvis, R-Davidson, and Reps. Larry Potts, R-Davidson, and Sam Watford, R-Davidson, filed for reelection. Republican Commissioners Karen Watford, Don Truell and Steve Shell also filed, as did Davidson County Board of Commissioners Republican challengers Tripp Kester, Don Deal and Robert Miller. Voters will fill four seats on the countywide, at-large board.
Primaries for both races have determined the general election in each of the last three decades, as Republicans have controlled local and state representation in Davidson County. In the spring of next year, filing for the seats of Davidson County School Board member Ashley Carroll and member Neal Motsinger is tentatively slated to open June 13, 2022. The window for filing in that election would close at noon on July 1, 2022.
Candidates who have already filed will be able to withdraw their candidacy during the new filing period. Any individual who withdraws their candidacy is free to file for any other office for which they are eligible during the reopened filing period.
As of Wednesday evening, more than 1,400 candidates had filed statewide.
