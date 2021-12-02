DAVIDSON COUNTY — Races in Davidson County this year for the board of county commissioners and sheriff will begin with candidate filing on Monday, when those running for seats can officially enter the fray.
Primaries for both races have determined the general election in each of the last three decades, as Republicans have controlled county government. The seats of incumbent commissioners Chris Elliott, Steve Shell, Don Truell and Karen Watford are up for grabs, as well as the one held by Sheriff Richie Simmons, who was unopposed in the 2018 election.
One challenger has already announced his intentions of filing for commissioner, as Davidson County Sheriff Deputy Tripp Kester said earlier this year that he will seek office. It is not immediately clear if Simmons will face competition for his seat this time around.
The statewide primary elections in North Carolina will be held March 8, 2022. Early voting starts Feb. 17, 2022 and ends March 5, 2022.
In the spring of next year, filing for the seats of Davidson County School Board Ashley Carroll and re-elected member Neal Motsinger will open June 13, 2022. The window for filing in that election will close at noon on July 1, 2022.
Commissioners and school board members face continual procedural questions of how to shape policy in the COVID-19 era and whoever is sheriff in Davidson County at the end of next year will have fielded similar questions on enforcement of mandates.
As a board, Davidson County Commissioners have already spoken on the issue, approving a resolution last month that reinforces the county’s intent not to enforce any potential vaccine or mask mandates handed down by the federal government. The resolution generated as much conversation about what it says to voters as it did on the merit of its practical purpose.
Commissioner Fred McClure, whose term does not expire until 2024, suggested that its purpose is not to establish any actual policy, but to apply political pressure, an attempt to gain an upper hand in a primary season. This discourse, as well as the possibility of a new jail coming online in 2022, are just a few of the primary issues that will help shape the decisions by voters in March.
Candidate filing for county commissioners and sheriff runs through Dec. 17 at the Davidson County Board of Elections.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
