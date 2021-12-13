THOMASVILLE — Initially scheduled to play at Salisbury on Friday, Thomasville basketball ended up at home hosting unbeaten North Rowan instead.
The Bulldogs (1-1) ended the night with a 72-57 win in the nightcap to give Ann Ferguson her first victory as boys’ basketball coach. The visiting Cavaliers left with their first defeat.
“Pretty dadgum good,” Ferguson said of what it felt like to notch her first win. “I think what you see when you watch our guys play is a bunch of kids who have grown up playing together.”
Johanathan Gladden had 20 points to lead the Bulldogs. Janhri Luckey added 15 and Jaylen Henry contributed 10. North Rowan came in on a five-game winning streak during which the team had won by an average of 20 points.
The Bulldogs were able to ride the hot hand of Gladden to a 25-point fourth quarter and their first double-digit victory of the season. Sixteen of those points belonged to the squad’s leading scorer.
“We have the ability for multiple guys to go off on any given night,” Ferguson said. “It helped that John got hot there in the second half, but also the steals and the turnovers and looking ahead — the plays that led to us being able to get the ball with a little bit more breathing room on the offensive end.”
Entering the fourth quarter nursing a five-point lead, the Bulldogs did most of their damage in the final period. Gladden and Lymeake Washington quickly spearheaded a 7-0 run to start the quarter before North could answer. Gladden returned the favor with another 3 — one of four he hit from long range in the fourth — to restore the double-figure lead.
Thomasville would not relinquish the advantage. Putting together a dominant offensive fourth quarter to go along with the stifling defensive effort that held the high-octane Cavaliers to just 27 points at the half, the home team’s complete effort left its coach impressed.
“We tried not to focus on whether shots were going in or not, but instead the quality of the shots we were getting,” Ferguson said. “I thought we got some better looks at the basket in the second half.”
In the girls’ game, North Rowan ran away with a 76-15 victory. Coach Shakeia Salters said her team’s effort in the fourth quarter, in which the team scored more than it had in the first three combined, gave her hope that it was unwilling to give up even in a blowout loss.
“In the first half, I felt like they went on a run and we got down on ourselves,” Salters said. “I just let them know that basketball is a game of runs. It’s going to happen. One team’s going to make a run, then the other team is going to make a run. You’ve got to make sure you go out here and compete no matter what the score is. They came out in the second half, fighting, and they didn’t give up. I’m proud of them for doing that.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
