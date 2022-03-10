THOMASVILLE — For a third time in four years, Ann Ferguson was named coach of the year.
This time, she was tapped 2021-2022 Central Carolina Conference Coach of the Year in her first season as the head boys’ basketball coach at Thomasville High School. Compiling a 22-6 overall record in her debut campaign, the Bulldogs under Ferguson were a force to be reckoned with in the 1-A classification.
Regular season CCC co-champions, Thomasville accrued an 11-1 conference record, its only regular-season league blemish a loss to 2-A power Salisbury. Athletic Director Steve Bare said that Ferguson has met the lofty expectations set for her and continues to impress him with her unwavering approach to the game.
"This being her third time winning coach of the year, I don't think it came as a surprise," Bare said. "I've enjoyed watching her work with our team. Coach Ferguson is incredibly consistent. She's the same each day of the season as she is during the summer."
When Ferguson became the head coach of the boys in May 2021, she did so with the additional responsibility of being the conference’s — and county’s — first woman to lead a boys program. Anecdotally, Ferguson is believed to be the fourth woman in the modern era of basketball to lead a men’s basketball program in North Carolina.
Prior to her accepting the current position, she guided the Thomasville girls basketball program from 2018 to 2021 to an overall 23-37 record. Her final two years at the helm, she helped the Bulldogs improve from a 5-18 squad in her first year to a 12-12 record in the second season and a 6-7 mark in the third.
At the time, Ferguson explained the transition as an opportunity she could not pass up because of what she believes it relays to students who played for her and those from a younger generation who will one day step onto the hardwood. She said the historical aspect of assuming the position was not lost on her, but that she didn’t simply want to break barriers for the sake of doing it. She wanted to make a difference.
“I didn’t pursue this job so that I could be the first; I took this job because I’m a basketball coach, and it’s a heck of an opportunity,” Ferguson said upon taking the job. “I spoke to our girls [team], and … I just wanted to impress upon them that when I was in high school, I always wanted to be a coach. … There was this inherent sense that only 50% of the jobs were available to me, and I just grew up thinking that’s just the way it is.
“In going after the women’s jobs, I was still going to have to fight men for those jobs. That’s just the way that it is. I think there is an aspect of this that, like I told the girls, if you can see it, you can be it. So maybe there will be a girl in the stands who sees a female coaching young men that maybe sparks the thought, ‘Hey, I can do that too.’”
After three seasons of guiding one program to success on and off the court, she proved she could do the same for the young men at THS. Fresh off a 22-win season, the future is bright for a five-time state championship program thanks in large part due to the efforts of Ferguson.
"That's a credit to her and her staff," Bare said. "Coach Gladden, Coach Redfern and Coach Salters have put in tremendous work with our players. I am just very excited with the job [they’ve] done and I'm already looking forward to next season. It's a really good time to be a Bulldog."
