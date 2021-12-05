WALKERTOWN — The first regular season contest for Thomasville basketball last week was also the first time Ann Ferguson patrolled the sidelines of a boys’ game on the hardwood.
By making her debut, Ferguson became the first woman to coach a school in Davidson County in a regular season boys game. The Bulldogs came up on the short end on the scoreboard, losing to Walkertown 88-78, but their head coach was anything but discouraged by her team’s effort.
“Absolutely awesome,” said Ferguson, who spent three seasons as the girls coach at Thomasville. “They’re a lot of fun to coach, they’re working hard in practice. It’s definitely different, but I’m having a lot of fun. The first thing to keep in mind is that our football team had a very successful season. We’ve had seven full practices with these guys, we had one night of tryouts. What I hope anybody who was in the stands tonight saw was full effort from our guys 100% of the game.”
Coming off a 9-3 football season, many of Thomasville’s athletes made the transition from the gridiron to the hardwood after a third-round defeat in the state playoffs. C.J. Dickerson, Janhri Luckey, Lymeake Washington, Shamon Smith and Jabrii Carolina made up the nucleus of the Bulldog offense in football. Together, those five contributed more than 61% of the team’s points Thursday in its season-opening basketball game just 13 days after walking off the football field for a final time in the 2021 season.
DIckerson and Luckey had 19 and 18 points, respectively, to lead Thomasville. Washington, who Ferguson called the team’s defensive specialist, added nine, with many of his points a product of his defensive pressure.
“We would like to control the tempo and get up and down the court a little bit more,” Ferguson said. “Conditioning is going to be a factor for us here early on. Hat’s off to Walkertown. They did great. I thought they scored when they needed to, they made some big plays, they made some 3s with a hand in their face. We’ll get it going; we just need a little bit more time to get our legs under us.”
In the girls’ game, Thomasville lost 43-22 in Shakeia Salters’s first game as head coach. Laila Johnson tallied 16 of the Bulldogs’ points, leading a more tenacious effort in the first half than the one the team was able to produce in the second.
Managing a 26-14 lead at halftime, Walkertown was able to stifle the Bulldogs’ offense across the final two quarters, allowing just eight points throughout the game’s final 16 minutes.
“We came out strong and then relaxed,” Salters said. “This is our first game, so we’ve got a lot of growing to do. A lot of our players are first-year players, so they’re still learning the game. We’re all going to get better, we’re all going to grow.”
