DAVIDSON COUNTY — A Thomasville man who was charged in a fatal wreck June 2 also had been charged in a fatal wreck five years ago.
Bryon Wayne Hyde, 27, was charged with felony death by motor vehicle and driving while impaired in the death of Austin Dale Gaither, 17.
Hyde was driving a 1991 Chevrolet pickup north on Linwood-Southmont Road about 9 p.m. when he crossed into the southbound lane to try to pass another vehicle and collided with a 1997 Suzuki driven by Gaither, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said.
On April 16, 2018, Hyde was driving a Frontliner truck southeast of Reidsville shortly after 8 a.m. when he ran a red light at an intersection and hit a 2005 Chrysler minivan driven by Christine Elizabeth Stallings Grove, 33, and also hit another vehicle, the Highway Patrol reported. Impairment was not a factor in the wreck, the Highway Patrol said.
Grove was taken to Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville but died of her injuries that night.
Hyde was convicted in September 2018 of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.