THOMASVILLE — Have a tomato in your garden that’s bigger than life and twice as ugly?
You may want to bring it to the Thomasville Farmers Market this weekend.
The market is hosting its annual Tomato Madness Day on Saturday with a new twist: The Good, The Big & The Ugly Community Tomato Contest. The competition gives local backyard farmers a chance to strut their tomato stuff in a variety of categories.
All entries are due by 11 a.m. They are to be brought to the market manager’s table, where a card will be filled out with the contestant’s name, type of tomato and category they are entering. There is a fee of $1 per entry.
The pot will be split four ways, with 25% going to the top vote for the good, 25% going to the top vote for the biggest, 25% going to the vote for the ugliest and 25% going as a fundraiser for Thomasville Farmers Market. Voting will begin at 11:15 a.m., and winners will be announced at 11:45 a.m.
“Thomasville needs a tomato contest to get more people involved in growing their own food. Tomatoes can be the first step in teaching people where their food comes from,” said market manager Mary Herrington. “It’s easy to grow a tomato — anyone can do it, and that’s what we want to get people to see.”
The event also features tastings of heirloom tomato varieties grown by local vending farmers, as well as a cooking demonstration.
“This type of contest is important to Thomasville, because ultimately we are interested in connecting people with their food,” Herrington said. “This includes how their food was cultivated, what kind of seed it comes from, whether chemicals were used and where it originated geographically.”
“If we can actually inspire people to grow some of their own food, then we are really accomplishing our mission,” she said.
Master gardeners will be on hand to answer any questions or comments during the day.
