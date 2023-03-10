THONWS-03-11-23 FARMERS MARKET.jpg

Ben Geiger of Garden Window Farm of Denton and other vendors are meeting Monday to plan the 2023 farmers market season in Davidson County.

 SPECIAL | THOMASVILLE TIMES

DAVIDSON COUNTY

The Lexington Farmers Market will sign up new and returning vendors for the 2023 farmers market season at its annual spring organizing meeting on Monday, March 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the Davidson County Cooperative Extension Auditorium. Anyone interested in vending at locations managed by the Lexington Farmers Market is encouraged to attend.

Trending Videos