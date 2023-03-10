The Lexington Farmers Market will sign up new and returning vendors for the 2023 farmers market season at its annual spring organizing meeting on Monday, March 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the Davidson County Cooperative Extension Auditorium. Anyone interested in vending at locations managed by the Lexington Farmers Market is encouraged to attend.
Farmers, food producers and artisan crafters must be based in Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Rowan, Randolph or Montgomery counties to participate in the market. Vendors must grow, make, bake or create what they sell, with few exceptions.
In addition to Saturday mornings at the Depot at 129 S. Railroad St. in Lexington from May to October, the Lexington Farmers Market will hold markets at Weathervane Winery on selected Sunday afternoons and behind Conrad and Hinkle Food Market on selected Wednesday mornings this summer.
The market is also negotiating with the owners of Parkway Plaza near Interstate 85 for a new Tuesday night outdoor farmers market location near Planet Fitness. Those negotiations should be completed within the next month and additional details will be forthcoming then.
“We’ve worked really hard over the last several years to take our local food scene to a whole new level,” said Kivi Miller, president of the Lexington Farmers Market, of the interest in creating new farmers market locations. “We want to create even more convenient access for Davidson County residents to experience all the benefits of fresh and local foods,”
This year, the farmers market will also continue its “double bucks” program for recipients of SNAP EBT benefits. For every SNAP dollar spent at the farmers market, the Lexington Farmers Market will provide tokens worth $2 to spend with vendors, up to $20 per day.
“The pandemic supply chain issues made local foods much more cost competitive, but the double bucks program is another way to help ensure that everyone, regardless of income, can enjoy fresh and local food,” Miller said.
Last year, due to grant requirements, the double bucks program was limited to fruits and vegetable purchases. This year, the Lexington Farmers Market raised money through its Farm Fest event in October 2022 and other sources to expand the program to all SNAP-eligible foods including meat, eggs, dairy and baked goods.
To use SNAP EBT, customers should see the market manager on duty to swipe their cards. Customers will receive wooden tokens in return that food vendors will accept as payment. With the double bucks program, if a customer swipes their SNAP EBT card for $20 with the market manager, they will receive $40 in tokens to spend.
To learn more about becoming a vendor, visit https://www.lexingtonfarmersmarketnc.com/ and click on “Sell at the Market.” You can also follow the Lexington Farmers Market on Facebook and Instagram at @lexingtonfarmersmarketnc.
