As Janice Fine bends down to clip vibrant snapdragons, her husband, Michael, and three young sons check on the carrots and celery stalks in neighboring rows and pick a few to snack on as well. Each field is perfectly symmetrical, filled with the bright colors of fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers almost ready to be picked.
The fines moved to North Carolina in 2013 and bought the 25 acres along N.C. 8 at the base of High Rock Mountain that they have turned into a farm. Janice, one of seven sisters, came from a family that grew and sold produce, and she and Michael wanted to honor her family and her upbringing, so they named it Seven Sisters Farm.
The Fines, who recently were named the Conservation Farm Family of the Year by the Davidson County Soil and Water Conservation District, have taken eight years to build the farm into what it is today. They are consistently expanding, Jane said.
“It’s a lot of trial and error,” Janice said. “We see what works and try to cut out waste as much as possible.”
The next project they want to work on is adding a barn.
After reopening from a small break three years ago to be able to put money back into the company, the family farm can now employ anywhere from 10 to more than 50 staff members during the busy seasons.
About 60% of the company’s sales come from the Charlotte farmer’s markets that Michael travels to on Saturday mornings. Another 10% come from their stand right on the farm, and the Fines hope that will grow. Customers are able to get fresh berries, vegetables and flower bouquets while being greeted by the two farm dogs and a large orange cat that have become well known to regular customers.
The Seven Sisters Farm stand is open Wednesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are also excited to be featured on the annual Davidson County Farm Tour this weekend.
Because the Fines have three children of their own and one on the way, their produce has become kid-friendly, focusing on fresh eating, Michael said.
“We know that if we provide produce that kids want to eat, families will keep coming back,” Michael said.
