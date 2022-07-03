THOMASVILLE
For the last quarter century, college players have come to Finch Field to play summer baseball.
There are plenty of reminders of all the players who have worn the HiToms uniform over the years. From recent major leaguers to stars from long ago, pulling from the team’s deep history as a minor league professional team.
Colin Smith, a player on this year’s summer collegiate team, shares a unique tie to one of those long-ago players. Jimmy Smith, who played for the HiToms in the 1950s, is his grandfather.
“It’s definitely a cool experience,” said Colin, a rising senior at Navy. “My family loves it. I just like following in his footsteps almost and just kind of bringing back that family heritage.”
The connection came about in February 2020 when Navy played against Georgetown in a three-game series at Finch Field. It rang a bell with the Smith family that Jimmy played with the HiToms in 1957 and 1958.
Colin said he’s played a number of the same fields as his grandfather, who died before Colin was born. So, that initial experience was in a similar vein. But the idea of playing for the same team grew out of that.
And he decided to spend the summer before his final year playing for the same team that his grandfather once played for.
“It’s definitely cool for my grandmother because she has scrapbooks and everything,” Colin said. “I think it’s something for her to kind of reminisce about, think back on. My uncle came down and he enjoyed it.
“My dad enjoys it as well. I think all my family is very appreciative of it — not just me coming down here, but the whole idea of it. Kind of like: ‘He’s doing it now, just like my dad did it.’ ”
Colin’s parents, Kirk and Shannon, have spent time in Thomasville this summer watching the HiToms, enjoying watching Colin play while also recalling moments from their family history.
“My mom is the backbone of our family, and to see the smile it puts on her face,” Kirk said. “I know how emotional it is for my siblings and me. (Shannon) knew my father. I do feel that he’s with us — especially here.”
Jimmy joined the HiToms alongside friend Dallas Green during the 1957 season. He had a standout career at the University of Delaware, where he and Green were teammates, and was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies.
He played two solid seasons in Thomasville, mainly as an infielder, but also a little as a pitcher. But, following the 1958 season, the Phillies dropped the HiToms and picked up the Des Moines Demons as their Class-B affiliate.
So, Jimmy went to Iowa. But unfortunately, early in the season he suffered an injury that ended his professional career. He went on to have a career in education and was involved with the Army back home in Delaware.
He played semi pro ball for close to two decades and remained friends with his baseball pals — including Green, who managed the Phillies to the 1980 World Series title. Baseball’s been a big part of the family’s life since.
“It’s emotional to have everything kind of come full circle,” Kirk said. “To see him on this field … you know, obviously, second base would be nice,” he said with a laugh.
“That’s where I started and that’s where my dad was. He’s an outfielder and he’s happy to play wherever. But it’s an emotional kind of connection just being in this area, even though I know it was a little different back then.”
The HiToms folded for good as a professional team following the 1969 season, and for many years the story of baseball in the area ended there. But the Coastal Plain League resumed play at Finch Field in 1999 and revived the team name.
“This is what drives our organization — our legacy,” HiToms president Greg Suire said. “We have this ability to have this lineage of players. We have one of the four oldest minor league names in existence in this state. And the history and the ties run deep. It really is amazing when you think about it. …
“Fast forward 65 years and now we have another young man from Delaware, and he’s representing our country at the Naval Academy. Colin Smith is one of the best of the best, as a person and as a student. We’re just honored to have him here.”
As Colin concludes his short summer season with the HiToms — totaling eight hits, including two doubles, and two RBIs in 13 games — he’ll return to Navy. He plans on becoming a Surface Warfare Officer and serving his five years.
“It’s been really cool,” Colin said of his time with the HiToms. “The team’s been really fun. The coaches are really cool, and I’ve got a really good host family. So, I got a really good deal out of it down here and I’ve enjoyed it.”
