THOMASVILLE — If last year was about getting back to a sense of normalcy, this Saturday’s celebration in downtown Thomasville could be the city’s biggest.
Thomasville residents, visitors and event organizers waited more than 700 days to gather for the state’s oldest festival in 2021. They’ve only had to wait for the customary year to pass this time for the arrival of Everybody’s Day, produced by the Thomasville Area Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber President Keith Tobin said he is unaware of a year in which more vendors have committed to taking part in the street festival, with more than 200 on their way to Thomasville this weekend.
“Last year we had 111 vendors; with our food vendors, we have 205 this year,” Tobin said. “That’s up significantly from past years we’ve been in charge of it. This is the sixth or seventh year we’ve been doing it, and the most we’ve ever had was 144.”
In 2020, COVID-19 snapped a streak of 36 consecutive years of fall fun in Thomasville. City officials made the determination last fall that residents could decide for themselves whether to head out for the annual event. More than 100 arts, crafts and specialty vendors returned to the downtown area, along with live musical entertainment, amusement rides and a dance stage for family entertainment to provide guests with another year of enjoyment.
That part of the event will return Saturday, with four acts taking the main stage in the parking lot at Concept Car Wash. That stage, sponsored by Pinnacle Bank, features Scott Huffman, who will appear from 9 to 10:30 a.m.; Megan Doss will hit the stage from 10:30 a.m. to noon; Red Dirt Revival will perform from 12:15 to 1:45 p.m.; and Radio Revolver will wrap things up, going on from 2 to 4 p.m.
J.C. Green & Sons, Crescent Ford and Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery will sponsor the gospel stage on Salem Street. On the gospel stage, the lineup is as follows: Doug and Gail Aderhold, 9 a.m.; By His Blood Quartet, 10 a.m.; The Grove Singers, 11 a.m.; His Choice, noon; Sheltered Quartet, 1 p.m.; and Mitch Snow, 2 p.m.
“People are ready to get out,” Tobin said. “It’s the biggest one that we’ve ever been a part of here, and I would think it might be one of the biggest ones we’ve ever had to be honest with you.”
The first Everybody’s Day was held in the fall of 1908. Mayor W. O. Burgin led the unique fall festival that was billed as a community fair. Different events were incorporated each year, and in 1909, a riding tournament was held at the school playground.
Thereafter, Everybody’s Day was held annually through 1924. It was revived by war veterans in 1946. Historical records indicate that the Chamber was the primary promoter and sponsor of a weeklong centennial spectacular held Sept. 14-21, 1952, and the celebration has been held annually since the Chamber revived it back in 1984.
