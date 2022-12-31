DAVIDSON COUNTY — 2022 was the year area schools said goodbye to quarantines and mask mandates, while county government said goodbye to a longtime official.
Though the pandemic lingers in the background, the nation largely turned the page on a dark three-year chapter which cast a pall over much of society. Davidson County was one of several areas that managed to avoid the massive overhaul of local governmental systems that was threatened, while other regions weren’t quite so fortunate.
From COVID to Monkeypox, war-torn country to landmark bicentennial, this is a year in review.
JANUARY
Opening-week events hosted by Davidson County Schools were forced to be rescheduled, as many Ledford students had to begin the year with quarantine.
Thomasville City Schools likewise sent 29 people to quarantine due to exposure to a positive case at school that week. Sixteen students and six staff members tested positive.
The county reported in January that the overall number of residents who died from COVID-19 rose to 344 since April 2020. The state’s cumulative number of COVID-19 cases, per the NCDHHS, reached 1.76 million residents as of Jan. 5.
At his first press briefing of the new year, Gov. Roy Cooper acknowledged the renewed force with which a new variant attacked residents over the Christmas and New Year holidays. In the press conference with Cooper, N.C. Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley said 80% of hospital beds statewide, including 80% of intensive care unit beds, were occupied.
“Last week, we set a single-day record for COVID-19 cases,” Kinsley said. “The next day, we broke it. The next day, we broke it again.”
FEBRUARY
One month after quarantine, DCS made masks optional.
With students in Davidson County no longer required to wear masks on school property, a source of relentless controversy since August suddenly dissipated. DCS Superintendent Emily Lipe said the recommendation came after seeing a sharp decrease in the positivity rate of students and staff, as well as the reduced number of cases.
MARCH
Days after Russia invades Ukraine, stories of local individuals with direct ties to the region in conflict come trickling in.
One such person, the Rev. Steve Livengood, the senior pastor of Abbotts Creek Missionary Baptist Church, is a Thomasville native. His mission trips in Ukraine, some of which predated his formal ministry, led him to enter the ministry.
Livengood and others spoke of a sense of heartbreak and helplessness felt by others around the world as residents watched television reports, powerless to prevent war in a beloved country.
APRIL
As another region of the world fights for its democracy, Davidson County celebrated 200 years of democracy in central North Carolina.
A slate of events were announced to celebrate the bicentennial year of the county’s history. Bus tours explore landmarks across the county.
Government officials also reviewed a series of mural renderings that would tell the story of the county’s history through art. These murals were slated to be unveiled on buildings in city or county-owned parks in each of the county’s five municipalities.
MAY
TCS Superintendent Cate Gentry announced to the board of education in a special session that she would retire. After seven years with the school system, Gentry departed the schools amid reports that she left them better than she found them. Over those seven years with TCS, Gentry piloted the system through the COVID-19 years and mitigated $1.2 million in debt.
JUNE
A prevailing sentiment among the students who celebrated graduation from Thomasville High School was the relief that came from overcoming challenges that filled life in a global pandemic.
“This has been a rough year from the very start,” 2022 THS salutatorian Haley Nyll said. “COVID-19 has tested every single relationship we have … but if there’s one thing I want you to remember from this speech, I want you to cherish every moment of life. Cherish this moment right now. Cherish this last day we all have together.”
JULY
Nearly 28 months after the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Davidson County, a July 12 report of Monkeypox introduced another communicable disease into the county.
As health officials explain that the contagion does not compare to the global pandemic that consumed more than two years of life worldwide, they also indicate Monkeypox is not a new disease, and the virus is endemic in several countries. Initially carried by rodents in Central and West Africa, symptoms of monkeypox, though somewhat less severe, are quite similar to smallpox. Two strains of the virus were reported: one in the Congo Basin and another in West Africa.
AUGUST
The city of Thomasville was one of many municipalities throughout the state that joined in terminating its state of emergency Aug. 16, the same day Gov. Roy Cooper terminated North Carolina’s declaration.
In announcing that the local government would terminate its declaration of a local state of emergency and all restrictions and orders therein, Thomasville essentially commemorated a return to pre-pandemic operating procedures. This announcement came after the city determined the state of emergency was no longer necessary, as COVID-19 poses a substantially less significant threat today than it did the day the order was issued.
As of March 16, 2020, Mayor Raleigh York had declared a state of emergency, calling for resources to be disbursed and regulations to be set aside for those in need to gain access more easily to vital assistance. A total of 28 months later, industries had nearly fully returned to business, though perhaps not exactly “business as usual.”
More than 1 million residents in the United States died as a result of contracting COVID-19 during that 28-month period. A total of 25,760 individuals lost their lives in North Carolina, and 446 died in Davidson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
SEPTEMBER
A date for the retrial of Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens is set to begin June 26, 2023.
The first trial, which began July 17, 2017 and ran for 17 days, revealed that Jason Corbett, 39, was beaten to death at his home in the Meadowlands golf course community of Wallburg. Davidson County assistant district attorneys claimed that Molly Corbett and Martens beat Jason to death with a baseball bat and a paving stone. Expert testimony indicated his skull was crushed after at least 12 blows to the head.
After they were found guilty in 2017, the father and daughter were granted a retrial after improprieties were documented by jurors and the judge in the case.
OCTOBER
A 50-year lease expired … and was renewed.
The U.S. Post Office on the corner of the block on N. State St. with Davidson County Courthouse will now remain as constituted through at least June 2023. Commissioners voted unanimously to extend the lease.
A new eight-month extension approved by commissioners that started Nov. 1 could go month-to-month after its expiration.
NOVEMBER
A dedicated public servant said goodbye to an office he held for 20 years.
That period of time as county commissioner accounts for less than half of what constitutes Don Truell’s career in Davidson County. The longtime commissioner and former Thomasville police chief said an emotional farewell to the board he served for two decades.
Truell left office after finishing seventh in an 11-person Republican primary race for four commissioner seats.
“It’s been an incredible journey,” Truell said. “This hasn’t been a job for me. It’s something that I enjoy, and I’m going to miss everybody. I look back over the 20 years, and I’ve met so many people that mean so much to me.”
Truell retired after 15 years as chief of Thomasville Police, two years as city councilman, two years as mayor and his longest stint in office as county commissioner. Prior to all of that, Truell worked at the Thomasville Times as sports editor.
DECEMBER
Davidson County Commissioners will begin the year with optimism that action during their regular meeting in December will ensure enough county employees on the job to provide services.
A pilot program for paid, voluntary on-call EMS workers was approved to improve challenges to covering shifts, specifically on weekends.
“I think it’s no secret, not only in North Carolina but through the United States, lots of districts are having trouble running their EMS system due to staffing shortages,” County Manager Casey Smith said. “What we have is a pilot program that at least starts to address some sort of solution.”
