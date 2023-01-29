THONWS-02-01-23 RETIRE

Davidson County EMS Director Larry James retired at the end of January after 35 years of service.

 Photo by Sharon Myers

DAVIDSON COUNTY — After 35 years working for Davidson County Emergency Services, it is probably safe to say that director Larry James has driven on almost every road, street and highway in the county more than once, and more likely in the dead of night or through treacherous weather.

But after dedicating a majority of his life to helping people in distress or in need of medical service during some extremely stressful situations, James retired on Jan. 31 to tend to his own mental well-being and a change in his environment.

