THOMASVILLE — A rising star in the music industry will make her first appearance in Thomasville on Saturday at the Finch House.
As part of this weekend’s installation of The Finch House Music Series, recording artist Alexi Callinicos, whose stage name is LXI, is scheduled to perform three of her original songs during DJ Tommy Rock’s dance party. Tommy Hodges, whose work as DJ Tommy Rock has entertained thousands of Chair City residents, will introduce Callinicos as part of his set which will follow The Happy Ones.
The event begins at 6 p.m.
LXI is managed by Live Nation, and her second EP and videos will be released later this year. Those are being produced by Grammy-nominated producer Tayla Parx, who has been credited as a co-writer on three Billboard Hot 100 top 10 singles; “Love Lies” by Khalid and Normani, “Thank U, Next” by Ariana Grande and “High Hopes” by Panic! at the Disco. Her writing contributions on Grande’s album Thank U, Next, and Justin Bieber’s Justice have earned her two nominations for the Grammy Award for Album of the Year.
The 19-year-old recording artist has delayed her star turn, purposely using an abbreviated form of her name, CGI and other methods to obstruct those who enjoy her music from discovering her identity until recently. Having now made the decision to unveil more of her work and her identity, Callinicos is bracing for the peaks and valleys that come with fame.
“Opening yourself up to public opinion is scary, I guess, but I feel like I have pretty thick skin as a result of growing up in LA,” Callinicos said. “This is just a part of it. People will criticize you.”
Her parents, Brent and Julie Callinicos, have supported their daughter’s decision to delay the inevitable. Part of the conscious effort to put off the demands of a full-time music career came after meetings with Disney executives in Burbank, California.
These initial meetings that took place 12 miles outside downtown Los Angeles allowed an 11-year-old Callinicos a preview of what her life could be like, for better and worse. As they urged her to pursue both singing and acting, the executives also informed her she would likely eventually have to choose between school and the entertainment industry.
Unwilling to neglect plans to go to college, she set out on her own path. With the help of her parents, a move to Los Angeles allowed Callinicos, who said she has written songs “since she can remember” to chase her dreams as a performer while maintaining rigorous academic studies.
“It happened really fast,” Brent Callinicos said. “Suddenly people started calling. We were like, A) Does Alexi want it, and B) Who do you talk to? Do you talk to a label, do you talk to an agent, do you talk to a producer, do you talk to a manager? Eventually we figured it out. When you get a world-class manager, they arrange everything else for you.”
That “world-class manager” has had extensive experience in helping child superstars navigate the delicate balance between childhood and fame. Callinicos attended Mayfield High School, a private girls school in Los Angeles.
Upon graduation, she was accepted at UNC Chapel Hill, where she is a sophomore majoring in molecular biology and minoring in neurosciences. Callinicos plans to continue her studies at the UNC School of Pharmacy inside the school’s brain tumor research lab. She has expressed interest in researching genetic diseases, including Parkinson’s, which afflicted her late grandmother.
The maternal influences in her life have impacted Callinicos’ pursuits in both medicine and music. Her mother was a poet, and that gift naturally lent itself to her love for writing lyrics.
Each of her other significant influences has also demonstrated a love for the lyrical and share many of the artist’s experiences.
Taylor Swift was Callinicos’ biggest inspiration.
Callinicos said she met her when she was 10 years old while Swift was on tour.
From that initial encounter to the Disney meetings and all of the songs she has penned over the years, Callinicos said all of her experiences have led to this most recent chapter, which will find its next pages in front of an audience Saturday that will include her 90-year-old maternal grandfather.
Hodges became aware of Callinicos through his childhood friend Julie Callinicos, Alexi’s mother. Julie and her husband are the title sponsors of The Finch House Music Series. The series is being presented in memory of Julie’s late mother, Ann Beard.
“Tommy and I have known each other since we were 3,” said Julie Callinicos, a graduate of Thomasville High School. “Our parents were such good friends. … We were still in LA when Tommy and I started [conversing] through a series of email exchanges. He sent his proposal for what they were going to be doing. I asked if I could help him, if my family could help him.
“Alexi is very excited to perform as a tribute to her grandmother in the city my mother cherished her entire life and that I loved growing up in.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
