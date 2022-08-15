Alexi Callinicos

Alexi Callinicos, who has recorded music as LXI, enters a new phase of her career as she will be featured in The Finch Music Series this Saturday.

THOMASVILLE — A rising star in the music industry will make her first appearance in Thomasville on Saturday at the Finch House.

As part of this weekend’s installation of The Finch House Music Series, recording artist Alexi Callinicos, whose stage name is LXI, is scheduled to perform three of her original songs during DJ Tommy Rock’s dance party. Tommy Hodges, whose work as DJ Tommy Rock has entertained thousands of Chair City residents, will introduce Callinicos as part of his set which will follow The Happy Ones.

