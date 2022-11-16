tvillenewlogo

DAVIDSON COUNTY — A temporary position was created this month to establish a transition timeline for Davidson County Emergency Services in light of the recent announcement that Davidson County EMS Director Larry James will be retiring.

County Manager Casey Smith requested a temporary EMS “shell” position at the regular November meeting of Davidson County Commissioners to help bridge the gap between the well-established department head and his successor.

