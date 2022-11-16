DAVIDSON COUNTY — A temporary position was created this month to establish a transition timeline for Davidson County Emergency Services in light of the recent announcement that Davidson County EMS Director Larry James will be retiring.
County Manager Casey Smith requested a temporary EMS “shell” position at the regular November meeting of Davidson County Commissioners to help bridge the gap between the well-established department head and his successor.
“As much as it pains me, Larry James —our longtime EMS director who has been with the county about 35 years — plans to ride off into the sunset, as they say,” Smith said. “Much like we’ve done with all of our department head positions, I’d like to post the position and start getting interviews in with the goal of acquiring someone at the same time Larry is kind of leaving out. We’ll see if we can get a little bit of a transition going where Larry has time to share knowledge and pass that along to that individual.”
The shell position would be eliminated once that full-time EMS director is secured.
In 2013, James was appointed by then-Davidson County Manager Robert Hyatt as EMS director following a six-month stint as interim director. He had at that time accrued 25 years of service with Davidson County Emergency Services after starting with the county as an emergency medical technician. James rose through the ranks as a paramedic, then lieutenant, captain/training officer and major/operations manager.
Upon taking over for James, the new director will be facing the task of managing an ever-changing workforce in a quickly-evolving county. Over the last two years, call volume for Davidson County EMS has increased by 8.2%, from 25,729 calls in FY 2020-21 to 28,032 calls in FY 2021-22. James projected earlier this year that another increase would take that total to 30,000 calls for this fiscal year.
James reported in May that the county had 92 total full-time shift employee positions and 56 total part-time employee positions to staff the department. The county just added 15 part-time positions in the department, and the proposed budget this year called for a 15.3% increase in local funding to emergency services, up $756,423.
These changes have been necessitated by the increase in workload for emergency services locally and a spike in expected fuel costs, as well as increased costs related to the medical examiner. James has lamented a lack of paramedics in the county, and the issue continues to be among the biggest challenges facing Davidson officials.
Increases in fire investigations continue to grow, and an increase in call volume is attributed to an uptick in the county’s population in recent years. That population growth will likely continue as industries continue to relocate to the central part of the state.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
