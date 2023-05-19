DAVIDSON COUNTY — A Davidson County manufacturer recently recognized local students who completed its second-ever apprenticeship class.
Egger Wood Products held a ceremony at The Bistro at Childress Vineyards, where it honored this year’s graduating class. The graduates are Sam Ramirez of Thomasville, along with Garrett Bottoms of Kernersville and Dylan Dixon of Clemmons.
The three apprentices in the mechanical and electrical programs were recognized for their accomplishments over the past four years. Each graduate was awarded journeyman certification, and will continue on as full-time employees at Egger in their elected specialties.
“We are excited to celebrate this new class of graduating apprentices,” said Jay Jenkins, apprentice program manager at Egger. “Throughout the past few years, we have watched these students dedicate themselves to our apprenticeship program and learning their respective trades. It has been a true honor to watch their personal and professional growth.”
During the ceremony, Egger also recognized nine employees, five of which were part of last year’s inaugural class of graduating apprentices, who have been with the company since it opened its doors five years ago.
Employees celebrating the five-year milestone were electricians Lance Hunter and Judson Griggs; maintenance technicians Daniel Porter, Ryan Austin, Alex Higginson and Michael Reid; accounting specialist Katie Haggerty; technical purchasing manager Amanda Fortune; and territory sales representative John O’Malley.
Egger’s apprenticeship program was established in 2018 in partnership with the Davidson-Davie Apprenticeship Consortium to provide high school students with on-the-job experience in mechanical or engineering trades, a mentor, and the benefit of earning an associate degree through Davidson-Davie Community College.
