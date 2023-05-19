THONWS-05-20-23 EGGER.jpg

Egger Wood Products recently held a ceremony honoring three students in this year’s graduating apprenticeship class and five who were part of last year’s inaugural class of graduating apprentices who have been with the company since it opened its doors five years ago.

DAVIDSON COUNTY — A Davidson County manufacturer recently recognized local students who completed its second-ever apprenticeship class.

Egger Wood Products held a ceremony at The Bistro at Childress Vineyards, where it honored this year’s graduating class. The graduates are Sam Ramirez of Thomasville, along with Garrett Bottoms of Kernersville and Dylan Dixon of Clemmons.

