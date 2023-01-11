THONWS-01-14-23 FFA

East Davidson High School student Preston Sechrest displays one of the ribbons he won showing dairy cattle at local and state competitions. He was recently awarded a $1,000 grant from the National Future Farmers of America for his student project.

 Submitted photo

THOMASVILLE — After an injury sidelined his plans to become a professional baseball player, East Davidson High School junior Preston Sechrest found a new passion in showing dairy cows, which has led to him receiving a $1,000 grant from the National Future Farmers of America.

The National FFA provides grants for students to use toward their Supervised Agriculture Experience Project, which is planned and conducted by the student. Sechrest was the only high school student in North Carolina to receive one of these grants this year.

Trending Videos