THOMASVILLE — East Davidson’s two-game sweep of South Davidson this week makes it all the more likely that two games to end the regular season will determine the champions of the Central Carolina Conference.
With their victory over South, the Golden Eagles (12-3, 8-0 CCC) secured 11 wins over their last 12 games, with the only loss coming in a 10-0 shutout at home against Ledford. They have run roughshod over league opponents, outscoring Lexington, North Rowan, Salisbury and South by a combined 117-10 across eight games.
What stands between East and a conference crown is the fact that West Davidson has been nearly as dominant in eight league games this season. Despite a losing record overall, the Green Dragons are a perfect 8-0 in the CCC.
With four league games left on the schedule for each team, the stage is set April 25 for the first of two between the Eagles and Dragons. When the top two squads reprise their rivalry as part of a home-and-home, they will likely do so with a championship on the line.
There remain possible pitfalls for each. East has a date with Thomasville, and the Dragons will play South Davidson. At press deadline, both had a chance to enter the last week of the season with a 10-0 conference record.
For East coach Keaton Hawks, it’s a simple blueprint. He has offered a similar refrain after each of the team’s games this season, and it has served his players well as they recovered from a rocky 1-3 start to the season en route to where they stand now.
Now on the cusp of repeating last season’s successes as a 17-win, regular season CCC co-champ and outright tournament champ, the message remains the same.
“Moving forward, we’ve just got to continue to get better like we have the last couple of weeks,” Hawks said.
