THOMASVILLE — East Davidson’s two-game sweep of South Davidson this week makes it all the more likely that two games to end the regular season will determine the champions of the Central Carolina Conference.

With their victory over South, the Golden Eagles (12-3, 8-0 CCC) secured 11 wins over their last 12 games, with the only loss coming in a 10-0 shutout at home against Ledford. They have run roughshod over league opponents, outscoring Lexington, North Rowan, Salisbury and South by a combined 117-10 across eight games.

