THOMASVILLE — East Davidson kept rolling through its opponents.
The Golden Eagles, keyed by a solid all-around effort by a veteran group, defeated North Rowan 25-7, 25-13, 25-7 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference volleyball Wednesday at East.
“We played well today,” East coach Kim Warrick said. “We played like a team — scrappy. North Rowan plays the one ball, the two ball over, which is a different combination. I felt like we were ready for that. We worked together and serving was really good today. We played our game, and I was proud of them for that.”
Lyndsay Reid — who recently eclipsed 1,000 digs for her career and was honored after the match — had 17 kills, eight aces and 11 digs for the Golden Eagles (14-3 overall, 7-1 conference), ranked No. 8 in the 2A West by MaxPreps.
Emma Anderson added nine kills and five aces, while Reese English had three kills and four aces. Kara Mahan chipped in 30 assists, six digs and four aces, and Lindsay Cook had four digs and two aces.
“I felt like we played really well,” said Anderson, a senior outside hitter. “We had to stick with what we normally do, but we also had to work together. We’ve been playing well — we have some rough patches here and there. But at the end of the day we all stick together and end up playing well.”
After cruising in the first set, East broke free in the latter half of the second — keyed by a 10-1 run to close the set. The Golden Eagles, highlighted by four aces by Anderson and three kills by Reid, then ended the match on a 14-1 run.
“We just have to prepare for the next few games,” Anderson said. “They’re going to be harder, so we’ve just got to be prepared, stay focused and finish out strong. … We’ve been together since the eighth grade. So we have good team chemistry. It’s been fun — probably the best year we’ve had.”
East Davidson — led by seniors Kela Rich, English, Anderson, Josie Baxley, Mahan, Reid and Cook — has won nine of its last 10 matches, losing only a five-setter against West Davidson last week.
The aim is to finish the regular season, which concludes Oct. 10 at home against West Davidson, strong and make a run in the postseason as the Golden Eagles will host the final rounds of the CCC tournament in mid-October.
“It’s exciting for these girls,” Warrick said. “They’ve worked together since middle school for a long time. They’re a close-knit group, and it makes me happy for them going out their senior year.”
East will next play Tuesday at home against Salisbury for its Dig Pink night.
