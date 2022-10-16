THOMASVILLE — East Davidson gave West Davidson a real challenge. But it just didn’t go its way.
The Golden Eagles faltered in a couple pivotal stretches, in which their opponent gained momentum, and fell 25-23, 25-17, 25-21 against the Green Dragons in a key matchup atop the Central Carolina 1A/2A volleyball standings Thursday on Senior Night at East.
“You can see their frustration,” East coach Kim Warrick said. “I just told them that, for whatever reason, tonight it just didn’t work. And I can’t really pinpoint it. It’s not like they didn’t try. It’s not like they didn’t give it their all. It wasn’t our game tonight.”
Following the match, the team honored seniors Kela Rich, Reese English, Emma Anderson, Josie Baxley, Kara Mahan, Lyndsay Reid and Lindsay Cook — who’ve been crucial in the Golden Eagles’ climb to the top of the conference.
“I’m extremely proud of them,” said Warrick, whose team tied with West last year for the CCC title. “They’ve put in a lot of time, effort, practice — a lot of things. And not just volleyball, but they do a lot in the community we sometimes forget or don’t see. And they’re all going to college. So, I’m really proud of them.”
Reid had 12 kills and 12 digs for East (17-4 overall, 10-2 conference), which had an opportunity to tie for the conference title once again but instead had to settle for second. Mahan added 11 assists, eight digs and three aces.
Emma Anderson chipped in four kills and six digs, while Kaitlyn Wallace had four kills and nine assists, and Lindsay Cook had three aces and five digs as the Golden Eagles had plenty of positive stretches but struggled to limit West’s runs.
East were in position to take the first set, leading 21-16. But West (16-9, 12-0), which edged the Golden Eagles 3-2 on Sept. 20 at West, rallied hard to win nine of the final 11 points and gained the early advantage.
The Green Dragons then raced away in the latter half of the second set, thanks to a 10-2 run to lead 22-13, and were poised to run away with the third set, quickly ahead 11-1.
East — highlighted by a trio of kills by Reid and two aces by Mahan — scored nine straight points to even the match at 16-16. But West, keyed by a pair of three-point runs, regained the advantage at 24-20 and finished off the match.
“They’ve been very successful and I look for them to do good things,” Warrick said, looking ahead to the postseason. “We’ll go into the tournament. We’ll regroup and see what we do there. And then hopefully playoffs and we’ll go from there.”
