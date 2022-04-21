THOMASVILLE — East Davidson maintained its unblemished Central Carolina 2-A Conference mark and ran its record to 9-0 in league play Wednesday with a 10-0 win over Thomasville at Finch Field.
Badin Gusa’s 46-pitch shutout of the Bulldogs was the latest example of why East coach Keaton Hawks said he has been a standout for the club on the mound all year. After scratching across a couple runs in the first three innings and adding a third in the fourth, the floodgates opened in the fifth frame and that seven-run capper invoked the run rule after five.
“I really didn’t think our approach was really good, so we kind of made some adjustments there late in the game,” Hawks said. “Once we got on the basepaths, it did open up a little bit for us. We just had some things that didn’t go our way early offensively … but they battled, stayed focused and did a good job there at the end.”
Bulldog senior Reece Payne threw all five innings for Thomasville (1-16, 1-8 CCC 2-A). The hurler limited the damage against a squad that has been one of the league’s two best teams this season. Tied with West Davidson atop the CCC standings, the Golden Eagles (12-6, 9-0 CCC 2-A) were unable to run away with the contest off the bat Wednesday.
Even offensively, where the Bulldogs struggled to get anything going, strides were made as balls were struck well and put in play. Unfortunately for the home team, each one just found a glove.
“I thought our at-bats were [positive]. Everything we did hit went right to them,” Thomasville coach Wes Sellers said. “We had a couple hard-hit balls, and I can’t ask for anything more. We hit it right to them. On defense, we made the hard plays. We just messed up on the easy plays. … Reece is dialed in. He realizes [any one] might be his last pitch. I couldn’t ask for a better performance.”
East took a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning with a sacrifice fly, the Eagles’ second of the contest. A wild pitch plated a fourth run in the fifth, followed by an error that scored one and a two-run single by Lucas Faircloth and another RBI single by Timothy McDaniel, who came around to score the game’s ninth run on an error. East tacked on a 10th run later in the inning on a two-out triple by Tyler Welch.
Errors plagued the Bulldogs late. Once East got going on the base paths, stolen bases were often accompanied by a free 90 feet. That helped advance runners and keep East pushing runs across the board.
“We had two errors that resulted in them getting to 10, but I’m proud of them tonight,” Sellers said. “We played our butts off, and that’s all I’ve been asking for, and they gave us that. An undefeated team in our conference, we took them to five innings [down] 3-0.”
