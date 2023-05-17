THOMASVILLE — With yet another win Friday night over their second-round NCHSAA 2-A playoff opponent, the Golden Eagles of East Davidson reached another landmark on the way to the third round.
The program’s first 20-game season in 10 years came courtesy of a rock-solid pitching performance by a young man who stepped into a role that he had not frequently filled for much of this season. East junior Brenner Tarolli secured the win on the mound in the 5-1 win over Shelby, throwing a season-high number of pitches after starting the game instead of working in his customary role from the bullpen.
“Kinda went with my gut,” East coach Keaton Hawks said. “I thought about it all day and all night Tuesday. I’ve got a lot of confidence in that kid, and he’s got confidence in himself. That showed tonight.”
The Golden Eagles (20-4) once again proved that a winning pedigree can present a formidable challenge for upstart programs whose newfound success has been a recent development. The Golden Lions defeated No. 10 seed North Surry in a 1-0 final Tuesday in the program’s first postseason victory in more than a decade.
Caleb Snovak closed out the second-round matchup for East, pitching the seventh and final frame after throwing 4 ⅔ innings in the first-round win. The Eagles were scheduled to play at No. 2 seed Randleman on Tuesday after they emerged with a 13-3 win in the second round, beating Forbush, the team that knocked East out of the playoffs last year.
“More competitive baseball,” Hawks said when asked what he anticipates from the Tigers. “Our guys have got something going right now. I’m just really proud that all their hard work — starting when they were freshmen, juniors, whatever it is — is paying off.”
Randleman entered Tuesday’s third-round matchup as the back-to-back defending state 2-A champions. Acknowledging that the Tigers play an impressive brand of baseball, Hawks didn’t shy away from the fact that his team is playing its best ball late in the year as well.
“Just to experience playing in 2-A baseball playoffs, it’s competitive, it’s a big deal,” Hawks said. “Most of these kids have been playing together all their lives. Things are clicking right now, and us playing good, quality baseball is a big deal.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.