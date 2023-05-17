THOMASVILLE — With yet another win Friday night over their second-round NCHSAA 2-A playoff opponent, the Golden Eagles of East Davidson reached another landmark on the way to the third round.

The program’s first 20-game season in 10 years came courtesy of a rock-solid pitching performance by a young man who stepped into a role that he had not frequently filled for much of this season. East junior Brenner Tarolli secured the win on the mound in the 5-1 win over Shelby, throwing a season-high number of pitches after starting the game instead of working in his customary role from the bullpen.

Trending Videos