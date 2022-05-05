THOMASVILLE — A victory over Salisbury on Tuesday at Finch Field set the stage for a rubber match between co-champions for East Davidson.
By virtue of their 7-2 win in the semifinal, the Golden Eagles were scheduled to play West Davidson on Thursday for a third time in 10 days in the Central Carolina 2-A Conference tournament final. The road to the championship game wasn’t as straightforward as the previous two matchups with the Hornets.
East trailed 2-1 heading to the bottom of the fifth inning. Salisbury starter Kaleb Burleyson had thrown four clean innings and limited the Eagles on the basepaths.
In the fifth, though, it was senior Tyler Welch who came through with a go-ahead, two-run single to put the Eagles on top. He then stole third base and ran home on the ensuing throwing error to give his squad some breathing room.
“The Burleyson kid for Salisbury is a good pitcher,” East coach Keaton Hawks said. “He kept us off balance. He had good command of his fastball, put it any place he wanted to put it. We struggled early, especially.
“I just kept telling them ‘we’re OK,’ just keep fighting, scratching, and you know, good things happen. We were fortunate enough tonight to [come back].”
East has made a habit recently of falling behind earlier and then battling back. Last week, after celebrating an 11-1 blowout win over West, the Eagles were shut out by the Green Dragons’ Thomas Hester until the top of the sixth.
Logan Irwin tied the game with a three-run homer, but East ultimately fell 4-3 in nine innings. It left a bitter taste in the mouths of Eagles’ players and coaches and set the stage for the high-stakes championship matchup.
“It’s like the first game of the year for us,” Hawks said. “It took us until the fourth or fifth inning to get going. I don’t know why that is, but … I think our kids are really excited to have the opportunity again to claim the No. 1 seed overall for playoffs.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy
