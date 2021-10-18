THOMASVILLE — The stage is set Friday for Thomasville’s most storied intracity rivalry.
East Davidson and Thomasville will renew their cross-town matchup in what will be the penultimate game of the season for each team. The Bulldogs have had two weeks to get ready for the event, returning to play after their bye week provided a break from double-digit victories over the last three opponents.
East, meanwhile, comes off a 29-0 win at South Davidson that got the Golden Eagles back to .500 on the season. That win ensures that neither team will enter Friday night with a losing record, but it also provides the Eagles with a boost of confidence it will need to compete with a quality opponent.
“I think they’re really good,” East coach Vance Hanner said of Thomasville. “I’ve seen them play several times. They’ve got a good offensive line, they’re coached well, good defensive line, the Carolina kid at running back. … It’s going to be a tremendous challenge. I hope tonight (against South) wakes us up a little bit and gets us out of our slumber.
“If we show up and play our brand of football, we’ve proven what we can do against a good team.”
Hanner referenced a one-point, heartbreaking loss to North Rowan as evidence of the kind of game he’d like to see his team play. Last Friday against South may not have been his blueprint for victory against Thomasville, but the visitors’ resilience produced a favorable outcome.
Josiah Allred got the Eagles on the board at the 6:04 mark in the first quarter, capping that initial East possession with a 1-yard touchdown run.
A pair of field goals made the score 13-0 in favor of the visitors with just 1:49 until halftime. The Wildcats couldn’t make it into the break with that two-score deficit, however, as Ethan Cabe picked off a pass in South territory. That turnover led to a Brogan Hill touchdown run with 27 seconds remaining in the first half.
East wouldn’t surrender that 20-0 halftime edge, instead tacking on a defensive touchdown in the fourth quarter to go along with a safety that came in the third when a snap sailed out of the back of the end zone for South. Ty Johnson’s scoop and score rounded out the points for both teams, giving the Eagles a 29-0 final margin.
“I thought the defense played really well tonight,” Hanner said. “We didn’t hold up our end of the deal tonight on offense, I don’t think, on offense. We were getting no push. … We responded and we did enough to win. A win’s a win, so we’ll take it.
“Not our best performance, but I’m going to give all the credit to South Davidson.”
Thomasville coach Kevin Gillespie expects to receive the Eagles’ best shot this week. Complimentary of their brand of football, he looks forward to the challenge.
“They play hard, they fly to the ball, they’re going to wad it up a little bit,” Gillespie said. “I bet that’s what it’s going to be, and we’ve just got to get ready.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.