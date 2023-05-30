THOMASVILLE — East Davidson brought home the Cushwa Cup on Wednesday for the first time in 33 years at the Central Carolina awards luncheon.

Awarded to the school representing the CCC as its most excellent athletics program, the trophy signifies the top team honor presented each year by the league. The Golden Eagles narrowly edged defending recipient Salisbury for the award by accumulating the most points based on where their teams finished in the final standings in 19 varsity sports.

