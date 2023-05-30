THOMASVILLE — East Davidson brought home the Cushwa Cup on Wednesday for the first time in 33 years at the Central Carolina awards luncheon.
Awarded to the school representing the CCC as its most excellent athletics program, the trophy signifies the top team honor presented each year by the league. The Golden Eagles narrowly edged defending recipient Salisbury for the award by accumulating the most points based on where their teams finished in the final standings in 19 varsity sports.
East won league championships in girls’ golf, girls’ cross country, boys’ soccer, boys and girls’ swimming and baseball, which they shared with West Davidson. It marks the second occasion the Eagles have claimed the cup, the first coming after the inaugural season for the award in 1989-90.
“I am extremely excited about this award,” East Davidson co-athletic director Kim Warrick said. “I went to East Davidson, played at East Davidson and I returned to work at East Davidson for 27 years. I’ve been the athletic director here for 11 years. I can’t help but think that getting this award for our school is maybe one of the reasons I’m standing here right now, as well as the many others I’ve coached and worked with in this position.
“We are honored to accept the Cushwa Cup. The success of our athletic program is the result of hard work and dedication on the field and, I believe, also in the classroom.”
The late George Cushwa, for whom the award is named, was a longtime Thomasville football coach and later athletic director. He is a member of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame and the Davidson County Sports Hall of Fame.
For a second straight year, South Davidson was named the winner of the Charles England Sportsmanship Award, as voted on by coaches and athletic directors in the CCC. The female athlete of the year was Salisbury basketball standout Kyla Bryant, who led the Hornets to the 2-A state title. West Davidson’s Kenneth Elmore was named the first-time recipient of the Charles Elmore Coach of the Year for the CCC.
These team and individual recognitions were handed out at the awards luncheon held Wednesday at the Mary E. Rittling Conference Center on the campus of Davidson-Davie Community College. The event is sponsored annually by the Rotary Clubs of Lexington and Thomasville.
Thomasville’s Janhri Luckey was one of two to receive the CCC’s Player of the Year Award. He shared the honor with Amari McArthur, a standout multisport athlete from North Rowan.
Luckey was a leader for the Bulldogs in both football and basketball, landing on the all-conference teams in both. He tallied more than 1,000 career points and was runner-up twice for CCC player of the year in basketball. In football, he was a four-year starter on offense and defense, racking up 25 touchdowns and 2,500 yards. Luckey will head to Greensboro College in the fall to play football.
“There are lots of things you can say about Janhri Luckey, but the thing I want to leave with you is that he’s a winner — and I don’t mean on the scoreboard,” Thomasville Athletic Director Steve Bare said. “He’s got a smile that can light up the room, and on the toughest day that I’ve shared with him in the last four years, he was still smiling. He’s a winner with people, he’s a winner with people academically, he’s a winner in how he carries himself.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.