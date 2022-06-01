THOMASVILLE — A postseason victory was but the final in a series of achievements during the 2022 campaign for East Davidson soccer.
For the first time in seven years, the Golden Eagles went on the road and came away victorious with the school’s first playoff soccer win since 2015. That year, the team went to Wilkes Central and came away with a 3-1 triumph.
This year, East’s 11-7-1 season came to a close at Wheatmore, which was scheduled to play for a state 2-A championship Friday. The Warriors defeated the Eagles 5-1 en route to Cary, where the NCHSAA state championship was to be held. They got there after defeating the aforementioned Wilkes Central program in a 4-3 overtime thriller.
Add it all up and one is left with the conclusion that East’s soccer program has proven it can compete with some of the state’s best, a position far removed from the losing records of recent seasons.
“We’ve matured quite a bit over the season,” Eagles coach Jordan Beck said of the progress he’s seen in just the last calendar year. East finished third in the league standings, and as the conference’s third seed — and the overall No. 18 seed in the NCHSAA playoffs — could rise beyond that level next year to compete with the likes of West Davidson and Salisbury in league play. Beck said of facing new challenges in taking the next step from good to great program: “I’ve got a couple fighters. I’m looking forward to the challenge, the girls are looking forward to the challenge.”
Among those fighters Beck was referencing is Abby Connolly, a sophomore who broke the school’s goal-scoring record this season. With 40 goals and 9 assists on the season, Connolly provided a glimpse of the Eagles’ exceptionally bright future in the Central Carolina Conference.
Connolly teamed with fellow All-CCC performer Emma Anderson to pack a significant scoring punch. Anderson, a junior, herself scored eight goals and recorded two assists. East does say goodbye to two seniors from its young corps who also made the all-conference team.
Yadira Ramirez and Carson Suggs graduate this year having contributed 11 goals and 18 assists between them. They were irreplaceable in helping to lead the Eagles past Southwestern Randolph, as both tallied assists on the pair of goals that powered East to a 2-1 first-round final in Farmer.
The game winner belonged to Connolly, who pushed through contact to get a shot on net and punched it home. Her head coach is excited to see what the future holds for his squad and the rising star sophomore. If that game at Southwestern Randolph is any indication, 2023 could be a magical year.
“It was a great individual effort, a great team effort,” Beck said.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy
