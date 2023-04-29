THOMASVILLE — East Davidson soccer remained one game back of an unbeaten West Davidson squad in the Central Carolina Conference standings Wednesday with a 1-0 victory over Salisbury.
The Golden Eagles (11-2-1, 8-1 CCC) have hit their stride at just the right time. Apart from a 1-0 loss a week ago to the league-leading Green Dragons, who are unbeaten this season, Jordan Beck’s club strung together eight matches without a loss.
“This time of the year, it’s really time to tune up,” Beck said. “We need to get dialed in for what we hope is a state playoff berth. Nothing is decided yet, obviously, but that’s the expectation we have in this program.”
East and the Hornets entered intermission with a scoreless tie. Despite consistent pressure in the second half, the score would remain stuck at zero until the 58th minute. Once the Eagles broke through, they prevented Salisbury (9-5-1, 6-4 CCC) from mounting a significant threat the rest of the way.
“I think the difference was the mentality,” Beck said. “I think Salisbury was way more prepared and had a way better start than we did. Honestly, I thought Salisbury probably deserved to be ahead at the half. They just seemed to be the better team. But credit to my girls, after not a great half, really putting it on and getting a goal when we needed it. I’m nothing but proud of them for that.”
The Eagles have Thomasville and South Davidson on the schedule for Monday and Wednesday before they host the rematch with West on May 8. Beck is optimistic that if his club doesn’t overlook any opponents between now and the postseason, it could be East’s time to improve on last year’s first-round road win over Southwestern Randolph.
“We have to make sure that when the time comes and we have a playoff game, whether we’re at home or whether we are traveling, we’re ready to go,” Beck said. “We’re not going to beat ourselves.”
