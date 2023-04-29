THOMASVILLE — East Davidson soccer remained one game back of an unbeaten West Davidson squad in the Central Carolina Conference standings Wednesday with a 1-0 victory over Salisbury.

The Golden Eagles (11-2-1, 8-1 CCC) have hit their stride at just the right time. Apart from a 1-0 loss a week ago to the league-leading Green Dragons, who are unbeaten this season, Jordan Beck’s club strung together eight matches without a loss.

