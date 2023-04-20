THOMASVILLE — If there was any temptation to look ahead to a winner-take-all series that will start Tuesday, it didn’t show up on the field as East Davidson hosted Thomasville for the first of their two-game set.

With their 14-1 victory, the Golden Eagles (13-3, 9-0 CCC) ensured they will have the chance to clinch the Central Carolina Conference title outright with a couple of wins over West Davidson in the week ahead. Before that could happen, East had to take care of its business at home against the Bulldogs.

