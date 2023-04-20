THOMASVILLE — If there was any temptation to look ahead to a winner-take-all series that will start Tuesday, it didn’t show up on the field as East Davidson hosted Thomasville for the first of their two-game set.
With their 14-1 victory, the Golden Eagles (13-3, 9-0 CCC) ensured they will have the chance to clinch the Central Carolina Conference title outright with a couple of wins over West Davidson in the week ahead. Before that could happen, East had to take care of its business at home against the Bulldogs.
A 10-run first inning turned the contest into an abbreviated outing, as the Eagles were able to make that double-figure advantage hold up through the top half of the fifth inning.
“We played well tonight,” East coach Keaton Hawks said. “We’ve been seeing some good things. It’s just putting it together, hopefully continuing to work toward next week, the conference tournament and into the state playoffs.”
Tripp Beck’s bases-clearing triple got things started for East. A two-run homer by Luke Burleson then made the score 5-0. Then it was Tegin Hedrick’s two-run single, RBI singles by Brock Welch and Trey Kennedy and, finally, a passed ball to round out the scoring in the first.
The barrage wasn’t altogether unexpected, but it took any uncertainty off the table. Thomasville eventually stopped the bleeding in the third, though the Bulldogs would still fall to 6-8 on the season.
“We came in with a plan, and we could not execute that plan,” McGuckin said.
The plan for East now consists of finding a way to tame the Green Dragons. A 20-game regular season now boiled down to two, the teams vying for a conference championship know what’s at stake.
Last season, the matchups between East and West yielded a draw before East decidedly settled the rubber match with an 8-0 victory in the CCC tournament. This year, the series begins at West on Tuesday.
“I don’t have to say a lot about the West series; the kids know,” Hawks said. “The kids are going to be geared up for it. Just doing what we do week in and week out, playing solid baseball, is how we’re going to prepare for everybody from here on out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.